Live Theatre Returns to RLT with Family-Friendly BALLOONACY

“Balloonacy” runs select dates November 7-15.

Raleigh Little Theatre presents "Balloonacy," adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser. "Balloonacy" will be the first live in-person theatre production at RLT since March and runs select dates November 7-15 in the outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre. The production is sponsored by First Citizens Bank and directed by Jesse Gephart.

"The thing I really love about this show is that we get to watch someone transform. This story does that when it allows our solo character - The Old Man - to rediscover what it means to connect," said Gephart. "I think that idea is what both young and adult audience members will discover: It's a story about allowing yourself to be open to new experiences, to reclaim your sense of play, and to restore your faith in love."

RLT's "Balloonacy" is a tender, uplifting one-performer show about an Old Man preparing to celebrate his birthday alone when a playful balloon mysteriously floats into his Parisian apartment, shaking up the Old Man's quiet and solitary routine. Featuring no dialogue, the play is sweet, inventive, and packed with physical comedy. "Balloonacy" explores the power of friendship and shows how, with a little imagination and acceptance, companionship is everywhere.

"My favorite thing, and the most challenging thing, about performing in 'Balloonacy' is the fact that there is no speaking. All the storytelling must be told in a way that communicates exact emotions, without the help of words or a big Broadway ballad," said Kevin Roberge, the production's solo actor. "It's a beautiful story that can be understood by everyone and anyone, regardless of age or even what language they speak."

All performances of "Balloonacy" are sensory-friendly by design. The goal of sensory-friendly programming is to create a welcoming, inclusive, and relaxed environment for those with sensory sensitivities. RLT's sensory-friendly programming is supported by Capital City Civitan Club.

Following the 10:30 a.m. performances on Saturday, November 7, and Saturday, November 14, RLT will offer free story drama workshops centered around balloon-themed stories. RLT's Director of Education, Meredyth Pederson Cooper, will lead the 30 minute workshops in the amphitheatre on both dates. The workshops are ideal for ages 3-7 and their families, but all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Due to current gathering restrictions, a maximum of 100 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place outside, socially distanced, in the Stephenson Amphitheatre (normal capacity: 2,000). Tickets are general admission, but attendees will be limited to sitting only in designated sections, all spaced at least six feet apart from other groups. For the safety of all ticket holders and volunteers, wearing masks will be required when in common spaces.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Balloonacy" is produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences and is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The media sponsor for the show is The News and Observer. The show runs from November 7-15 in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

