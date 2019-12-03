Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour Is Coming to Durham Performing Arts Center

Some of the biggest female names in comedy are coming to DPAC for Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour featuring Adele Givens, Loni Love, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley, B. Simone, and hosted by NeNe Leakes on May 10, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10:00am

Online at DPACnc.com



Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

Grab your girls! Ladies Night Out is celebrating the biggest female names in comedy. Celebrity Host NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta) hosts an all-star cast including Adele Givens (Queens of Comedy), special guest Loni Love (The Real), Sherri Shepherd (The View), Kym Whitley (Tom Joyner Morning Show) and B. Simone (Instagram and Wild and Out) for one of the biggest shows of the year. After playing to sold out audiences across the country, the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour 2020 comes to DPAC on May 10, 2020.





