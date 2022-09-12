Kelli O'Hara, Charo & More to Perform at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center in 2022-2023 Season

Bradshaw Performing Arts Center has announced its all-star 2022-2023 season of performances in a wide-ranging lineup of special events. The Pinehurst, NC-based organization will host musical comedy sensation Klea Blackhurst in her acclaimed tribute to Ethel Merman (September 29), entertainment icon Charo (October 21), popular comedian Joe DeVito (January 28), legendary music group The Four Freshmen (March 3), and Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O'Hara (March 31). Tickets for all events can be accessed at www.SandillsBPAC.com.

September 29, 2022

KLEA BLACKHURST

"Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman"

Perfect for lovers of all things Broadway, Klea doesn't impersonate the Broadway belter from the original productions of Anything Goes, Annie Get Your Gun, and Gypsy; instead, she sings The Merm's trademark songs and brings a fresh perspective to her life story as a great American folk tale. The show has received raves, including two in The New York Times.

October 21, 2022

CHARO

In Concert at BPAC

Whether you've loved her since "The Love Boat," or more recently on "Dancing with the Stars," "Jane the Virgin," and "Celebrity Wife Swap," the unmissable, unsinkable singer/killer guitarist/comedienne entertainment legend is live onstage at BPAC for one night only.

January 28, 2023

JOE DeVITO

Standup Comedian

The performer and panelist from Fox News Channel's "Gutfeld!" will bring his smart and deliciously funny brand of standup to the BPAC stage. Joe's comedy special has over four million views.

March 3, 2023

THE FOUR FRESHMEN

In Concert at BPAC

The classic vocal/instrumental group will sing and play beloved Great American Songbook standards with their instantly recognizable joyful sound. Their amazing musicianship remains timeless.

March 31, 2023

KELLI O'HARA

In Concert at BPAC

The Tony Award-winning Broadway star, currently playing Aurora Fane on HBO's "The Gilded Age," will perform live in concert. O'Hara starred in the PBS broadcasts of the Broadway at Lincoln Center Theatre productions of The King and I and South Pacific.

"When I began working as BPAC's Executive Director in March 2022, one of my top priorities has been establishing a headliner series," says Morgan Sills. "As a Sandhills-area native, it's so fulfilling to see this series become a reality. Pinehurst is exploding as a tourist destination, and this range of talent will offer top-quality entertainment to both locals and visitors. BPAC has something for everyone. Several of these artists are also teaching master classes, offering an unprecedented learning opportunity for our students and the Sandhills community. Now both residents and tourists no longer have to travel to a large city or another county to see professional programming. It's all right here at BPAC."

BRADSHAW PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (BPAC) is the Sandhills region's newest, most modern, and best-equipped entertainment and event complex. Comprised of five venues (three indoor, two outdoor), thousands of visitors from the Sandhills and beyond flock to BPAC for music, theatre, dance, and comedy performances; lectures; and visual arts exhibits. The organization offers four price levels at Reserved Seating events in Owens Auditorium: Premium, Preferred, Standard, and Saver, and discounted ticket packages for those who buy the whole series. Nestled in the resort town of Pinehurst and located on the beautiful campus of Sandhills Community College, all BPAC venues are dedicated to the enjoyment and cultural enrichment of students and community.

BRADSHAW PERFORMING ARTS CENTER is located at 3395 Airport Road in Pinehurst, NC 28374. For tickets and info, please visit www.SandillsBPAC.com.