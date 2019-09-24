Jo Koy Heads to DPAC on February 8

Due to overwhelming demand, new cities have just been added to the Just Kidding World Tour in 2020. Comedian Jo Koy will be performing at prominent venues around the country, including DPAC in Durham on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster Charge by phone at 800.745.3000

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot streaming worldwide NOW on Netflix, Jo Koy is currently on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour. He recently announced shows in Australia & New Zealand in addition to the added North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.





