Ira David Wood III's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC, December 14-18

With a cast of almost 100, this wonderful holiday story is brought to life with great songs and tremendous heart. The humor is topical and sometimes biting but is woven brilliantly into this Broadway quality production. This is not your grandparent's version of the Charles Dickens' classic!



Ira David Wood (iii)'s A Christmas Carol celebrates its 49th Anniversary this year. The show has been performed annually since 1974 and has been named one of the "Top 20 Events in the Southeast." Cited as "one of the most successful shows in North Carolina Theatre history," A Christmas Carol has enjoyed critically acclaimed tours to England and France.

With over one million people having experienced the magic of A Christmas Carol throughout the years, the show regularly sells out. A few of its honors include being named one of the Top 20 Events In The Southeast, the Metro Ovation Award, the Triangle Arts & Entertainment Reader's Choice Award, Proclamations from the Mayor of Raleigh and the Governor of North Carolina, Proclamations from Compiegne, France and Kingston-Upon-Hull, England, and the distinct privilege of being the first theatrical production staged at DPAC.

Continue a family tradition or start a new one. Join one of North Carolina's grandest holiday traditions as it returns to the stage.



About DPAC

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-five theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, in 2020 DPAC was among ten U.S. venues nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting up to 550,000 guests per year to its 200 to 250 performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.



Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.



About Theatre In The Park

Theatre In The Park, located in the northern end of Raleigh's scenic Pullen Park adjacent to North Carolina State University, has been entertaining audiences since 1947.

Theatre In The Park is one of North Carolina's largest non-profit performing arts organizations and is acclaimed for its numerous outstanding theatrical achievements. Each season, Theatre In The Park presents an exceptional series of productions including the very best in comedy, original musicals, Shakespeare, and contemporary drama.

