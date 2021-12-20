Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Theatre Raleigh's PEACE OF CLAY Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 59%

Maggie Hatfield - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 41%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 38%

Kishara McKnight - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 22%

Victoria J. Bender - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 13%

Jenny Mitchell - BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 7%

Dorothy Austin-Harrell - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

LeGrande Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Stacey Herrison - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 5%

Dorothy Austin-Harrell - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 48%

Tim Seib - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 15%

Lormarev Jones - BEEHIVE - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - OH WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 12%

Eric Woodall - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Play

Aurelia Belfield - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 38%

Dustin Britt - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 18%

Patrick Torres - THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 11%

Jenny Latimer - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Renee Nixon - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 9%

Jerome Davis - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 7%

Ana Radalescu - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 5%

Jordan Lichtenheld - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre 34%

Charlie Brady - LIVING ROOM LIVE! - Theatre Raleigh 24%

Charlie Brady - SIPS & SCRIPTS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Capital Arts Theater Guild 21%

Stan Zimmerman - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 21%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 37%

David Ray - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 25%

Tres Bruce - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 24%

Charlie Brady - NEITHER ONE OF US - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 44%

Jeremy Diamond - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 28%

Samuel Rushen - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 13%

Chris Popowich - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 9%

Andrew Parks - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 37%

Huck Borden - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 16%

Averi Zimmermann - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Stephen Roten - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 9%

Rose Higgins - BEEHIVE - RLT 6%

Sarah Smith - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Angela Travino - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Krystina Alabado - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Christopher Gurr - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Kyle Taylor Parker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Adam Jacobs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Christine Sherrill - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Kyma Lassiter - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Lilly Nelson - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 12%

Simon Kaplan - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 11%

Trevor Johnson - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Kimmy Fiorentino - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 8%

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Myles Walker - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Rasool Jahan - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Nat Sherwood - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 4%

Amy (White) Pridgen - THIS WONDERFUL LIFT - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Kevin Roberg - BALLOONACY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Laura Lillian Baggett - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Melissa Macleod - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Preston Campbell - NINE LIVES - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Dana Marks - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Rosemary Richards - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 2%

Jennifer Daly - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 32%

Dustin Britt - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaboration 16%

Mindy Sterling - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 16%

Arnetia Walker - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 13%

Emelia 'MeMe' Cowans - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 12%

Jess Jones-Gausla - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaborations 10%

Best Play

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 40%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 15%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 11%

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 7%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 7%

BALLOONACY - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 52%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 24%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 14%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 33%

Becca Johnson - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 24%

Becca Johnson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 14%

Joshua Martin - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 11%

Nadir Bey - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 10%

Chris Bernier - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Nadir Bey - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Alexander Collins - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 30%

Nikolas Parnell - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 20%

Eric Alexander Collins - 9 TO 5 - NCT 17%

Eric Alexander Collins - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 17%

Eric Alexander Collins - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 12%

Eric Alexander Collins - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company 51%

OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 27%

CAROLINA COUNTRY CABARET - Temple Theatre Company 13%

NEITHER ONE OF US - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Best Streaming Play

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 31%

YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 20%

FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 14%

ANTIGONE - Clark Collaborations 14%

OUR STAGE YOUR SCREEN - Seed Art Share 13%

THE ILLUMINATI IN DRAMA LIBRE - Brave New Classics 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 29%

Addison Long - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 28%

Ty Shull - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 9%

Melvin Gray, Jr. - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Alexandra Finazzio - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 6%

Faith Jones - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Averi Zimmermann - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Rebecca Clarke - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 4%

George Jack - EVITA - Burning Coal Theatre 3%

Sarah Smith - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Becca Clark - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 31%

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 13%

Lauren Foster Lee - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Kathy Day - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Tori Jewell - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 8%

Jessica Flemming - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 7%

Germona Sharp - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 7%

Jesse Gephart - INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Rachel Pottern Nunn - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 5%

Rasool Jahan - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Douglas Kapp - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre 52%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - PlayMakers Repertory Company 31%

I AND YOU - Burning Coal Theatre 16%