Eastern Music Festival Cancels 2020 Season

Eastern Music Festival (EMF) announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EMF will cancel the 2020 season (scheduled for June 27 - August 1, 2020.) After careful and thoughtful analysis of the continued local, regional, national, and global impact of the Coronavirus, the EMF Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel all programming and summer study for the 2020 season.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to make this important decision to cancel the 2020 EMF season. The health and safety of our students, faculty, patrons, staff, and the entire Greensboro community was at the forefront of this decision," stated Melanie Tuttle, EMF Board President. "Waiting longer to come to this decision would have had a negative impact upon the well-being of the organization. Our goal is to continue educating young musicians and creating and sharing excellent music for many years to come. This decision, although unwelcome, is the right one."

"We are heartbroken that we will not be together in 2020," added EMF executive director Chris Williams. "The lost opportunities for our students and our patrons cannot begin to be expressed. Our 60th anniversary season in 2021 will be something the whole EMF family will look forward to celebrating together."

"I am so sad that we will not be able to teach and make music together in Greensboro this summer," noted EMF music director Gerard Schwarz. "We have an extraordinarily gifted and dedicated faculty and outstanding students. We will hold together and look towards 2021."

EMF appreciates its program partners, funders, patrons, and the Greensboro community for their passion and support in these uncertain times. Plans for the 60th anniversary season will be announced later this year. For more information about EMF and the canceled 2020 season, visit our FAQs page.

"As we adjust to this new reality, we have faith that this situation will be resolved soon, and we hope you will have faith in us as we continue to build for EMF's future. Donations are very much appreciated and vital to the short-term and long-term health of the organization," said Williams. Contributions to EMF can be made online at: https://www.easternmusicfestival.org/support/donate or by mail to P.O. Box 22026, Greensboro, NC, 27420.

EMF's home office at the Greensboro Cultural Center is currently closed, and the year-round staff are working remotely to continue to fulfill its mission for the next season. Visit EMF's website (easternmusicfestival.org) and social media channels for updates and information about the 60th anniversary season and how to apply for 2021 summer study.





