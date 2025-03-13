DISTANT WORLDS: Music From FINAL FANTASY is Coming To Raleigh in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AWR Music Productions will present the legendary and official symphonic concert experience Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY â€“ Celebrating FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 4. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 14 at 10am and are available at the venue box office.

Legendary maestro Arnie Roth will lead a full symphony orchestra and chorus in an exciting performance of composer Masayoshi Soken's music from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI. The program will also feature music by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Masayoshi Soken, Yoko Shimomura, and many other esteemed FINAL FANTASY composers, including a special performance by Amanda Achen (original vocalist from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI).

This special concert includes new HD video created by SQUARE ENIX specifically for this tour, as well as beloved music and video from the entire FINAL FANTASY series.Â Don't miss out on this multimedia concert experience!

Comments