Comedian Kevin James Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 7

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Comedian and Emmy nominated actor Kevin James, known for the sitcom The King of Queens, will be bringing The Irregardless Tour to Raleigh.

Kevin James The Irregardless Tour will be at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 7th at 7PM.

Tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Friday, January 13th, 2023 and can be purchased at dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, by phone (1-800-982-2787), or in person at the box office.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in, and executive produced The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy (both for Netflix).

James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach; a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special Never Don't Give Up premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim.

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures' Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. He starred in the feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin for Netflix, the independent action thriller Becky, and starred in and produced Home Team for Netflix.




Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month Photo
Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month
Switchyard Theatre Company's second season in the Triangle continues with a diversity-infused twist on a traditional British farce. Noel Coward's 1939 comedy Present Laughter follows egocentric actor Garry Essendine, his quirky entourage and his unhinged followers, through a series of crises as he prepares for a world tour and confronts the reality of impending middle age.
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April
The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February Photo
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February
Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.

