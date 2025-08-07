Cast Set for SOBER SONGS At Theatre Row

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SOBER SONGS, a daring new musical by Michael Levin, with music direction and arrangements by Brian Reynolds, choreography by Megan Roe, directed by Chris Mackin, will begin previews at Theatre Row's Theatre Three on Saturday, August 30, with an official opening on Saturday, September 6. Performances run through Sunday, September 28. Special Pre-sale pricing $10 off every ticket until August 15.

SOBER SONGS is a darkly comedic musical that follows six young adults in recovery at a local AA meeting founded by the gruff but loving “Cap.” Blending biting humor, emotional ballads, and sharp dialogue, the show evolves from light and charming to deeply emotional, offering a raw, character-driven, and emotionally authentic look at addiction, love, identity, and the complicated, messy road to sobriety. With heart, heartbreak, and cathartic honesty, Sober Songs offers a deeply human—and at times hilarious—glimpse into recovery culture.

The production stars Melani Carrié (Leading Lady Club 59e59, as Angie, Jason Fio (Loop Troupe's Taking It Too Far) as Roque, Bernard Holcomb (Off-Broadway Whiskey Pants: The Mayor Of Williamsburg) as Cap, Merrill Mitchell (Regional: Sister Act, Into The Woods, Hello, Dolly!) as Bri, Henry Ryeder (Ars Nova's Ant Fest) as Dean, Jocelyn Darci Trimmer (National Tour: Mean Girls) as Nina, the ensemble includes Lennie Disanto (performed with artists like Sam Smith and Andrea Bocelli), Sarah Sun Park (The Impossible Task Of Today Theatrelab), and Jake Kleve.

Produced by Silver Kung, the show features scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Izzy Kitch, lighting design by Annie Garret-Larson, and sound design by Travis Joseph Wright. Isabelle Zoeller is the production stage manager, with Ainsley Grace assisting. David Callahan is the production manager, HyoJu Hong is the company manager. Casting is by Hardt Casting. Sharon Fallon Productions is the General Manager. Publicity and Marketing by Katie Rosin/Kampfire.