Cast Announced for CITY OF ANGELS at Theatre Raleigh

Following their highly celebrated production of Yellow Face, Theatre Raleigh is continuing their 2022 Main Stage Season with the well-loved musical, City of Angels.



Leading this production are Adam Halpin as Stine, Adam Monley (Broadway: Tootsie, Les Misérables) as Stone and Megan McGinnis (Broadway: Little Women, Side Show, Les Misérables) as Donna/Oolie. Supporting cast includes Amber Guest as Gabby/Bobbi, Juliana Valente as Carla/Alaura, Paul Aguirre (National Tours: Billy Elliot) as Vargas/Munoz, and Happy Mahaney (National Tour: Mama Mia) as Buddy/Irwin.



Raleigh locals Tedd Szeto, Karter Dolan, Anna Wentworth, and Faith Jones showcase their talent as the Angle City Four.



Theatre Raleigh's Producing Artistic Director, Lauren Kennedy Brady, provides her wide array of talents to City of Angels, serving as both the Director and Choreographer for the production.



"City of Angels has been a bucket list show for me ever since I saw the original cast on Broadway when I was 16," says Lauren Kennedy Brady. "First, I wanted to play one of the roles but since I shifted into my second career at Theatre Raleigh, I've had it on my list to direct for 10 years! We never had the space or technical abilities to do it justice, and now with the brand-new facility, I believe we can accomplish it. What could be a more fabulous way to open the new Main Stage Theatre than with a show that will bring us so much joy, and I know the audience will feel the same!"

About the show:

In the late 1940s, Stine, a bookish writer of detective stories, struggles to adapt his crime novel into a workable screenplay. As Stine tries to maintain some integrity in the backstabbing world of Hollywood, his protagonist, a hard-boiled private eye named Stone, fights for survival in a city full of criminals and opportunists. In a clever design choice, the stories are told on a split stage: Stine's world is in full color, while Stone's appears in black and white. With wit, humor, and a fantastic Cy Coleman score, City of Angels captures the snappy dialogue of a Raymond Chandler novel and the glitzy showmanship of classic Hollywood; the result is a crowd-pleasing musical unlike any other.



City of Angels opens at Theatre Raleigh Art Center's brand new Main Stage Theatre on August 3rd, with tickets starting at $30.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC 27616.