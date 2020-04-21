Cary Playwrights' Forum Announces BAR PLAYS 5.3, ON THE WORLD WIDE WEB

On May 5 at 7:30pm, producers Thom Haynes and Kurt Benrud will go LIVE on Facebook to announce the availability of the six Bar Plays 5.3 recorded 10-minute videos.

Audiences are invited to watch them for free, then take a short survey giving the writers feedback. This show was originally scheduled to occur live and in-person at Fortnight Brewing in Cary.

"Come grab a drink at your local bar kitchen and watch 6 staged readings unfold right before your eyes! Some will be over before you finish your drink; others will have you calling for another round from the bar kitchen. All are guaranteed to leave you buzzed."

