CHICAGO The Musical is On Sale at DPAC on Thursday, October 27

Performances run April 28 – 30, 2023.

Oct. 26, 2022  

CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that returns to DPAC April 28 - 30, 2023, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.

Tickets start at $37.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and are on sale this Thursday at 10:00 AM:

  • Online at DPACnc.com
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

DPAC is proud to offer Durham residents special access to $20 + tax tickets for select reserved seats to CHICAGO. These tickets may be purchased over the phone or in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last. Visit the DPAC for All page on DPACnc.com for more information on this special program.

The cast of CHICAGO features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez and Evy Vaughan.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy AwardⓇ for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction by Tânia Nardini. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography by Gary Chryst. Original Direction by Tony AwardⓇ winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony AwardⓇ winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony AwardⓇ winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town!

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!



Theatre Raleigh Announces 2023 Main Stage Schedule Photo
Theatre Raleigh Announces 2023 Main Stage Schedule
​​​​​​​Theatre Raleigh announces its 2023 main stage season, including such award-winning musicals as 'Jersey Boys,' and 'The Prom' and the world premiere of N.C. playwright Allan Maule's 'The Weight of Everything We Know.'
David Spade Comes to DPAC in April 2023 Photo
David Spade Comes to DPAC in April 2023
David Spade has announced the 2023 dates of his ongoing comedy tour, Catch Me Inside. The comedian, actor, and television personality will be hitting nine cities across the country with his hilarious set which includes a stop at DPAC on April 20, 2023.
Raleigh Little Theatres Family Series Kicks Off on Saturday Photo
Raleigh Little Theatre's Family Series Kicks Off on Saturday
Raleigh Little Theatre kicks off its 22-23 season Family Series with an outdoor production of Linda Daugherty’s “The Surprising Story of the Three Little Pigs.” Directed by Bryan Pridgen, performances of this fairytale mashup run on Saturdays and Sundays from October 22-30 in RLT’s Louise “Scottie” Stephenson Amphitheatre.
Review: SISTER ACT At Raleigh Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy Center Photo
Review: SISTER ACT At Raleigh Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy Center
What did our critic think of SISTER ACT at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy Center? Tour de force cast takes you to church in a fun comedic wild ride of a musical - Sister Act.

