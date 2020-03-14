Burning Coal Theatre Company Cancels Cabaret Nights

Burning Coal Theatre Company has made the decision to cancel its upcoming fundraiser, Cabaret Nights.

They have released the following statement:

The speed at which the COVID-19 virus is upending our daily routines has raised important questions about the value of going forward with immediately scheduled events. It has become clear that concerns about the safety of our valued patrons, performers and volunteers have made it necessary to postpone our upcoming fundraiser, Cabaret Nights. It is a decision we have made after careful consideration and we are confident that this is the right thing to do now.

We are hoping to reschedule Cabaret Nights for the evening of Saturday, June 27 and a Sunday, June 28 matinee. We'll do our best to make sure our wonderful lineup of singers remains intact, but that part is a bit up in the air. Still, we wanted to get the word out about the postponement of the March performances as soon as possible.

Ticket holders have several options. First, your tickets will be honored when the Cabaret Nights performances are rescheduled, so you can use them then. Or you can exchange your tickets for "Nineteenth!", our series of short plays by ten world-class female playwrights that commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. (Mark your calendars for August 20 through August 30.) Alternatively, you can opt to convert your tickets into a tax-deductible donation to Burning Coal. (Like any non-profit arts organization, we can certainly use the money.) Lastly, refunds are available to those who request them. Please email us with your preference at info@burningcoal.org.

Since opening night of our final production of the season -- Lauren Gunderson's funny and wistful Silent Sky -- is still about a month away, we are planning to continue with that production at this time. However, we will closely monitor this situation going forward. We hope that you understand and that you are well.





