Black Nativity Durham to Return To The Stage; Tickets Are On Sale Now

One of Durham's Top Holiday Traditions, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, will return to the stage December 15 - 17, 2023. Produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, the annual holiday musical is celebrating 17 years of excellence in community theatre. Adapted and directed by Tabb, but originally conceived by Langston Hughes, Black Nativity Durham is a soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ and exhibits the true reason for the Christmas season. The show will continue with its traditional opening on the third weekend in December and performances will occur in its usual venue, Hillside High School's Gattis-Tabb Theater.

Black Nativity Durham runs from Friday, December 15, 2023 through Sunday, December 17, 2023. The show dates and times are Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm; and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.blacknativitydurham.com Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund.

About Durham's Black Nativity

Black Nativity Durham is Wendell Tabb's adaptation of the story about the birth of Jesus Christ based upon Hughes' version of the Christmas story. Tabb's adaptation has transported audiences to the momentous birth of Christ for over a decade. "Durham's Black Nativity has a perfect home with Triangle Performance Ensemble. As it has been nurtured and cared for in our community for over ten years, I am excited to see this amazing gospel experience reach even more hearts and souls with this year's celebration," states the show's co-producer and musical director Xavier Cason. Composed of both original music and contemporary gospel favorites, Black Nativity Durham is different each year. "We are celebrating 17 years of Durham's Black Nativity. This is an annual event that has similar traditions all over the world," says Mr. Wendell Tabb, the director and co-producer. "Our adaptation features a cast of over 100 of some of the Triangle area's most talented singers, dancers, actors and musicians, all coming together on one stage to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ," said Tabb. "It's an amazing group of musicians and singers that come to put together this show. Seeing so many individuals with such a wealth of talent work so seamlessly together year after year is another outstanding feature of the show," says Cason.

Although presented annually, Tabb and Cason work diligently to create new artistic experiences throughout the production. "Over the past 16 years, the show's music evolved tremendously featuring gospel classics, rousing contemporary spiritual pieces and original music and arrangements," said Tabb. Audiences can look forward to experiencing an uplifting and undeniably spiritual celebration. Black Nativity Durham is an excellent opportunity for all generations to focus on the true meaning of the Christmas season.

TRIANGLE PERFORMANCE ENSEMBLE (TPE) is a non profit theatre arts company of Durham, North Carolina. The organization aims to develop professional talents in the performing arts (theatre, music, dance) for Durham and surrounding communities. TPE seeks to provide golden opportunities for audience members to experience innovative and creative theatre. Dr. Linda Kerr Norflett is the founder and Chair Emeritus.

