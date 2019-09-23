Band Together Announces Plans For 2020

Band Together NC, a Triangle-based organization that connects the community to non-profits through the power of live music, is celebrating its 20th year of service in 2020.

To celebrate this milestone, Band Together will be recognizing its past non-profit partners, commemorating over 1,500 volunteers, honoring steadfast sponsors and measuring the impact of over $10 million raised for the community. The year will culminate with a big community concert in the summer of 2020 with all the supporters and partners of Band Together over the years.

"We are 'Bringing the Band Back Together' for a special reunion year and we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to tell our partnership stories of the impact we made together for our community," said Thorne Daubenspeck, Executive Director. "Band Together has been honored to serve the Triangle for 20 years and we look forward to spending 2020 as a year of reflection and gratitude with the people and organizations that helped us get where we are today. The power of live music is alive and well and we look forward to seeing you in 2020!"

In 2020, Band Together will be raising money to give back to past non-profit partners, to serve twice as many non-profits in the future through the implementation of new programs and build a stronger foundation for the future of the organization.

In addition to their main event, Band Together will be getting back to its roots by selecting an innovative grassroots organization to help put on a smaller event prior to the main concert.

With the success of its 2019 concert with Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Band Together has donated over $10 million to local non-profits since its inception. In just the past five years Band Together has grown exponentially, raising nearly $6.5 million for StepUp Ministries, KidzNotes, The YMCA of the Triangle, Triangle Family Services and Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

Past non-profit partners have included Urban Ministries of Wake County, Alliance Medical Ministry, StepUp Ministry, The Lucy Daniels Center for Early Childhood, SAFEChild, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle, Triangle Family Services, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities and more.

For more information about Band Together, visit www.bandtogethernc.org





