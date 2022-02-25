Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre of Dare Beginning Tonight

Performances run February 25 & 26, March 4 & 5 @ 7:30 p.m., and February 27 & March 6 @ 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 25, 2022  
ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre of Dare Beginning Tonight

Theatre of Dare presents Arsenic And Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring, and directed by Jessica Sands. Performances run February 25 & 26, March 4 & 5 @ 7:30 p.m., and February 27 & March 6 @ 2:00 p.m.

Mortimer is the drama critic who hates theater, and Elaine is the girl he wants to marry. But just as Mortimer ventures to share their good news with his seemingly harmless little-old-lady aunts, Abby and Martha, he discovers the sisters' proclivity for murdering lonely old men as an act of charity.

Add Mortimer's brother Teddy, who thinks he's Theodore Roosevelt, and the other brother Jonathan, a homicidal maniac, and the result is a mix of laugh-out-loud hilarity and macabre mayhem.

Learn more at https://www.theatreofdareobx.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.

Cast:

Abby Brewster - Mary Ross

The Reverend Dr. Harper - Eric Nicholds

Teddy Brewster - Nick Oprea

Officer Brophy - Beth Egbert

Officer Klein - B.J. Steele

Martha Brewster - Janet Bryant

Elaine Harper - Leah Cribb

Mortimer Brewstera?? - Logan Stem

Mr. Gibbs - Damon Horak

Jonathan Brewster - James Miller

Dr. Einstein - Adara Huls

Officer O'Hara - Betsy Head

Lieutenant Rooney - Penelope Carroll

Mr. Witherspoon - Glenn Tolbert

Mr. Hoskins/Mr. Spenalzo - Kana Lewis



