ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes to Theatre of Dare Beginning Tonight
Theatre of Dare presents Arsenic And Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring, and directed by Jessica Sands. Performances run February 25 & 26, March 4 & 5 @ 7:30 p.m., and February 27 & March 6 @ 2:00 p.m.
Mortimer is the drama critic who hates theater, and Elaine is the girl he wants to marry. But just as Mortimer ventures to share their good news with his seemingly harmless little-old-lady aunts, Abby and Martha, he discovers the sisters' proclivity for murdering lonely old men as an act of charity.
Add Mortimer's brother Teddy, who thinks he's Theodore Roosevelt, and the other brother Jonathan, a homicidal maniac, and the result is a mix of laugh-out-loud hilarity and macabre mayhem.
Learn more at https://www.theatreofdareobx.com/arsenic-and-old-lace.
Cast:
Abby Brewster - Mary Ross
The Reverend Dr. Harper - Eric Nicholds
Teddy Brewster - Nick Oprea
Officer Brophy - Beth Egbert
Officer Klein - B.J. Steele
Martha Brewster - Janet Bryant
Elaine Harper - Leah Cribb
Mortimer Brewstera?? - Logan Stem
Mr. Gibbs - Damon Horak
Jonathan Brewster - James Miller
Dr. Einstein - Adara Huls
Officer O'Hara - Betsy Head
Lieutenant Rooney - Penelope Carroll
Mr. Witherspoon - Glenn Tolbert
Mr. Hoskins/Mr. Spenalzo - Kana Lewis