ABB to Sponsor North Carolina Theatre's 2019-20 Season

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, is proud to announce ABB as its 2019-20 season sponsor. ABB is a global technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries. ABB, whose North American headquarters are in Cary, has supported North Carolina Theatre for nearly 10 years and is strengthening its ties with the organization this season.

"The arts make our community a better place to live, work, and play, so ABB will continue its important partnership with the North Carolina Theatre as the sponsor of the 2019-20 season," said Jennifer Pittman, Senior Manager of Community Relations at ABB. "At ABB, we're focused on serving our customers and driving innovation with our quality products and deep technical expertise. That's why it's a natural fit to support NC Theatre's mission of upholding artistic excellence and serving the community. Their commitment to integrity and excellence mirrors our own values."

This season, NC Theatre will produce all six shows in its lineup under the vision of producing artistic director, Eric Woodall. The 2019-20 season will begin in October with the Tony Award-winning musical, West Side Story, followed by Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years. Making its fabulous NC Theatre debut in February is Kinky Boots, with the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Memphis following in March. Rounding out the season is Edges, a musical song-cycle from Oscar, GRAMMY, Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters Pasek and Paul, with The Sound of Music closing the 2019-20 season.

To purchase 2019-20 individual show tickets or season packages, visit www.nctheatre.com or call the NC Theatre Box Office at (919) 831-6941.





