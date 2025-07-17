VALERIE AND HER WEEK OF WONDERS Comes to Prague

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During a single week, a girl grows into a woman and her dreams turn into a dark nightmare. The world is no longer as Valerie has imagined it. This initiation rite reveals the secrets of the passage to adulthood and social hypocrisy through hyperbole and sarcasm borrowed from Vítězslav Nezval. The production is a poetic adaptation of the bizarre dark novel, which still evokes emotions, passion and fear.

Valerie leaves the world of childhood illusions and dives into the depths of a dark and obscure fantasy. Mystery, interlaced with sparks of absurdity and humour, pursues the main characters wherever they find themselves – whether it is a chicken coop, a cellar full of coffins or a crumbling temple.

The theatrical adaptation features a dialogue between film and stage performance, music and lighting design, and combines a poetic vision with the artistic vision of Laterna magika.