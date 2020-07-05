Ticketmaster Becomes Official Ticketing Partner Of Prague's Forum Karlin

Ticketmaster Czech Republic (Ticketmaster Česká republika, a.s.), the global leader in advanced ticketing technologies, has become the official ticketing supplier and operator of Prague's Fórum Karlín.

Since its opening in 2014 in the popular and vibrant Karlín district of the Czech Republic capital city, this 4,000+ capacity multifunctional venue has been acclaimed for its prize-winning acoustics, promoter-friendly approach and the high quality of the services it provides to fans.

Starting from this month, tickets for all newly announced events presented in Fórum Karlín will be sold via Ticketmaster, including shows such as Thom Yorke, Michael Kiwanuka, Nick Mason, Patti Smith, The Neighbourhood and Yes.

This new partnership aligns with Fórum Karlín's mission to be a pioneer in digital ticketing and live entertainment, with the aim to soon become the first Net Zero Carbon venue of the Czech Republic. Already operating as an electronic-payment-only venue, Fórum Karlín will now be able to make the most of Ticketmaster's market-leading digital ticketing technology and marketing tools to improve the ticketing experience for the fans as well as end results for organisers.

The long-term deal will also allow Fórum Karlín to benefit from Ticketmaster's global reach helping to promote its diverse calendar of events across Europe.

Simona Matějková, Managing Director of Ticketmaster Czech Republic, said: "Our exciting new partnership with Fórum Karlín feels like a natural fit. We both understand the value that implementing modern technologies has for all involved - for promoters, organisers and fans. With live events opening up in the Czech Republic, we cannot wait to start work with the venue to provide a seamless ticketing experience."

"It is part of our mission to be one of the most digitally pioneering music venues in Europe, so we are thrilled to be working with Ticketmaster and to bring its innovative ticketing technology to our visitors. It was essential for us that our ticketing partner would be able to reliably manage sales for high-demand events featuring exceptional artists. We also wanted them to help us accelerate the trailblazing approach we have when it comes to digital payments, ticketing and marketing. It is for these reasons and more that Ticketmaster became the perfect choice of supplier for us," adds Serge Grimaux, CEO of Fórum Karlín.

The partnership kicks off this Friday 3rd July at 11.00 CET with the general sale of Australian metalcore band, Parkway Drive, who will be hitting Fórum Karlín's stage on 12th April 2021.

Related Articles Shows View More Prague Stories

More Hot Stories For You