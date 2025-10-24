THE THREE MUSKETEERS AND ME Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Three Musketeers and Me by Dmitry Krymov is coming to The National Theatre in Prague. Performances will run beginning 2 December at The Estates Theatre.

On a normal weekday, a boy comes home from school, worn out by the humdrum world of lectures, homework, and ever frowning adults that hangs over him like a heavy cloud. He cannot wait to shut the front door behind him. Who does he find at home? The only partner in folly – his grandma! Only she can overcome the adversities, save him from the jaws of deadly boredom, and dive with him into the depth of fantastic stories. Join the two irredeemable dreamers on their adventurous quest. Never settling for dullness, they are determined to repaint the mundane world with a thick layer of imagination!

A production for all generations, inspired by The Three Musketeers by Alexander Dumas and Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas by Jules Verne. A visually captivating narration about the perks and pitfalls of childhood and growing up – and perhaps a lesson teaching us that we are the architects of our own lives.

Dmitry Krymov started his career as a stage designer working for his father, the famous director Anatoly Efros, and prepared designs for over a hundred productions in several Russian theatres. In 2002, he started to teach at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) but was forced to leave after signing an open letter condemning the annexation of Crimea. During his stay in Philadelphia, he denounced the Russian invasion to Ukraine and refused to return to his homeland. When his production Mozart. Don Juan. Dress Rehearsal, staged at the Fomenko Workshop Theatre, won the Golden Mask Award in April 2022, Krymov dedicated it to the editor-in-chief of the independent daily Novaya Gazeta. In the same year, his productions were withdrawn from the repertoire (with two exceptions where, however, the director’s name was deleted). In October 2022, Krymov announced opening of his new studio in New York City – Krymov Lab NYC.