Narodni Divadlo Presents DramaBuilding Conversation, DISTANT THOUGHTS

Narodni Divadlo hosts a DramaBuilding Conversation, Distant Thoughts. The conversation takes place on February 10 and 18, 2021.

Nobody knows how to do it. Everything is a test. Life is one big improvisation. Building Conversation pays homage to experimentation and experimentation. Join us! Let's dive into the waters of uncertainty and the unknown. Let's put a collective free fall into the future.

Dutch group Building Conversation is on Prague crossroadsintroduced in 2019. They have been dealing with the method of communication for a long time - a year and a half ago, for example, we were silent for several hours under her "leadership". Nowadays, when interpersonal contact and its absence necessarily become the subject of our daily thoughts, they come up with their "distance thinking". In this project, two people who do not know each other will be connected - they have never met, they do not know what the other one looks like. The means of connection is the telephone.

What does it look like in practice? You will receive a script in advance, which will partially prescribe you what to say, but you will also be given space for your own words and your own thoughts. The scenario will be a kind of fulcrum, but also a challenge. On the other hand, there will be someone you don't know. You only have his phone number. He (or she) has a script, too. Can you talk together? Can you develop your thinking remotely in a secure telephone communication environment with someone completely unknown? Let's call...

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/cs/predstaveni/distant-thought-17319263?t=2021-02-10-18-00.