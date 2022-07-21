DON GIOVANNI Comes to The National Theatre in Prague in August

If we were to name the places at which Mozart in person premiered an opera of his and which still function as theatres, the one and only candidate in the world would be the Estates Theatre in Prague. The National Theatre Opera has proudly cherished this unique tradition for decades.

Perhaps surprisingly, Don Giovanni, the "opera of operas" created for Prague, has to date never been staged at The National Theatre by a non-Czech director.

Accordingly, the new production of the Mozart opera at the unique Estates Theatre is actually at variance with the long tradition - this time, an adaptation of Don Giovanni will be created by the Swedish-Norwegian stage director Alexander Mørk-Eidem in tandem with the German conductor and Mozart specialist Karsten Januschke. They are afforded wide scope for the portrayal of the world-famous profligate, who so easily magnetises women and wins their hearts. Is Giovanni an incorrigible slave to his instincts, or is he a provocateur, rebel, revolutionary even, human and symbol, or is he a mere catalyst around whom Mozart thoroughly depicts the constantly changing universe of female emotions?

To what degree will the new Don Giovanni at the Estates Theatre break with tradition in this regard?