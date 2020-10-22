Czech Republic Goes Back Into Lockdown; Opera Houses and Concert Halls to Shut Down For 30 Days

Food stores and pharmacies will remain open, but all non-essential businesses will be ordered to close.

The Czech Republic is going back into lockdown, the government has announced.

OperaWire reports that, after an urgent meeting of the cabinet, the government has ordered most shops and services to shut down.

On October 5, the government declared the State of Emergency and ordered all opera houses and concert halls to shut down for 30 days.

This comes after the country has seen a large uptick in COVID-19 cases, with 11,984 new cases on October 20 alone.

