Diálogos Musicais will be performed at Teatro Das Figuras on Friday, 13 August 2021.

Maria João Pires plays wonderful interpretations of the notes that have already been written by the great composers and that she transcends in each performance, while Júlio Resende, in order to play and seek to transcend himself, needs that no note is already written, so that there is the freedom to write in the moment, in full flight, to improvise, to take risks, to create something unique that will only be heard this time by the audience present and that will never be repeated.

This concert is an amazing adventure that began in December 2019 when Maria João Pires and Júlio Resende performed together in a single, almost private show in Belgais, in which the creative spirits of both artists converged. On a single piano, each of the artists will occupy their space in turn, as if it were a ballet, a wandering conversation in which each gives space to the other to say what they feel, a constant musical dialogue, where the composition, the improvisation, fantasy, inspiration - essential elements in pianists' performance - form a unique and daring concert. If the pandemic forced them to cancel plans to continue a World Tour of this project as early as 2020, the rare opportunity finally arrives where we will be able to listen to them. And as we've already noticed, in life all opportunities are important. Let us listen then, almost surreptitiously, attentive,... to this Dialogue.

Maria João Pires has long been considered one of the best pianists of the entire 20th century, and of course, the 21st. Julio Resende is one of the most international and renowned Jazz pianists in the Portuguese music scene, he has been a challenger, an explorer of musical possibilities, building a new aesthetic, as his latest album "Julio Resende - Fado Jazz Ensemble" demonstrates.