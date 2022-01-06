Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A CORAGEM DA MINHA MÃE Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Month

The event is on 20 January.

Jan. 6, 2022  
A Coragem Da Minha Mãe by George Tabori comes to Teatro das Figuras on 20 January.

The unlikely rescue of Tabori's mother, told by him, upon the deportation of 4000 jews from Budapest to Auschwitz in July 1994.

Credits:

Translation: António Conde

With: Pedro Carraca, António Terrinha, Hélder Braz

Voices by: Carla Bolito, Américo Silva, Pedro Caeiro, António Simão, Joaão Meireles, Tiago Matias, Nuno Gonçalo Rodrigues, e Jorge Silva Melo

Stage Design and Costumes: Rita Lopes Alves

Lighting: Pedro Domingos

Sound: André Pires

Stage Direction: Jorge Silva Melo

Duration: 75 minutes
Ages: Over 12 years old
Pricing: Available soon

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56049/a-coragem-da-minha-mae.aspx#prettyPhoto.


