A CORAGEM DA MINHA MÃE Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Month
The event is on 20 January.
A Coragem Da Minha Mãe by George Tabori comes to Teatro das Figuras on 20 January.
The unlikely rescue of Tabori's mother, told by him, upon the deportation of 4000 jews from Budapest to Auschwitz in July 1994.
Credits:
Translation: António Conde
With: Pedro Carraca, António Terrinha, Hélder Braz
Voices by: Carla Bolito, Américo Silva, Pedro Caeiro, António Simão, Joaão Meireles, Tiago Matias, Nuno Gonçalo Rodrigues, e Jorge Silva Melo
Stage Design and Costumes: Rita Lopes Alves
Lighting: Pedro Domingos
Sound: André Pires
Stage Direction: Jorge Silva Melo
Duration: 75 minutes
Ages: Over 12 years old
Pricing: Available soon
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/56049/a-coragem-da-minha-mae.aspx#prettyPhoto.