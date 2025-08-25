XANADU Will Open at Gallery Theater in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gallery Theater will present Xanadu, the Tony-nominated musical comedy, running August 29 through September 21, 2025. Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Gallery Theater in McMinnville.

Based on the 1980 film of the same name, Xanadu follows the journey of Kira, a Greek muse who descends from Mount Olympus to 1980s Venice Beach, California. She inspires the young artist Sonny to create the world’s first roller disco, but when she falls in love with him—a forbidden act—her jealous sisters stir up chaos. Nominated for four Tony Awards, the show blends love, laughter, and glitter into a fast-paced celebration of following your dreams.

The production will be directed by Marla Nuttman, with a book by Douglas Carter Beane and music and lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar. The cast features Natisha Fenley, Kevin Hamler Dupras, Noah Keener, Remington Keough, Lisa Lindman, Adrian Martin, Thomas Millage, Kira Sandoval, and Paige Spellman.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $16 for students. Recommended for ages 10+. Tickets are available through the Gallery Theater website or at the box office.