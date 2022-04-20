World Premiere of SABINA Comes to Portland Stage

Sabina is a profoundly moving psychological mystery, the story of Sabina Spielrein, a catatonic 19-year-old Russian girl who is sent to the Burgholzli Institute by her parents as a last resort. She is found there by Carl Jung, who is looking for a patient on whom to try Freud's not-yet-proven Talking Cure. The success of their work brings them together as lovers and eventually colleagues and nearly ruins Jung's family and career. But in the process, Sabina introduces Jung to an inner world of archetypes and shadows that become the foundation of Jungian psychology. She brings Jung and Freud together and, in many ways, surpasses them as a pioneering feminist psychoanalyst who becomes the hero of her own story. She was lost to history until now.

The world-premiere Guggenheim-award-winning musical Sabina will be on stage from May 4 through May 22, with a digital streaming option available from May 18 through June 5. The creative team consists of Maine playwright Willy Holtzman, composer Louise Beach, and lyricist Darrah Cloud. Sabina, also a Richard Rogers Award finalist, has been brought to the stage by many hands, including a five-member cast and a world-class design and production team. Its soaring lyrical score is performed by a string quartet, oboist, and pianist. In the words of Artistic Director Anita Stewart, "Sabina is a thinking person's musical that speaks to the human soul."

The extensive creative team includes Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Christopher Akerlind and Broadway Sound Designer Charles Coes and three directors: co-directors Danilo Gambini, Daniella Topol, and Musical Director Bradley Vieth. Orchestrations are by Broadway's Come From Away (Grammy and Drama Desk nomination) August Eriksmoen.

Portland Stage had been instrumental in developing the work, supporting the creative team throughout the last two years of the pandemic. The story has deepened as current events have unfolded that mirror some of Sabina's own story.

CAST & ARTISTS

CARL JUNG Philip Stoddard*

SABINA SPIELREIN Stephanie Machado*

LUDWIG BINSWANGER Jason Michael Evans*

EMMA JUNG Sarah Anne Fernandez*

Sigmund Freud Bruce Sabath*

CO-DIRECTOR Danilo Gambini

CO-DIRECTOR Daniella Topol***

MUSICAL DIRECTOR Bradley Vieth

SCENIC DESIGNER Anita Stewart**

COSTUME DESIGNER Fabian Fidel Aguilar**

LIGHTING DESIGNER Christopher Akerlind**

SOUND DESIGNER Charles Coes**

STAGE MANAGER Myles C. Hatch*

*member Actors Equity Association

**member United Scenic Artists

***member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

