World Premiere Of Kamilah Bush's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Portland

Portland Center Stage will present the world premiere of The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's iconic comedy of manners, newly adapted by playwright Kamilah Bush. Directed by Josiah Davis, this wildly funny production runs June 1–29 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Pay-What-You-Will performances on Sunday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 18, both at 7:30 p.m.

Set in a version of 1919 that nods knowingly at today, this Earnest unfolds in a world not unlike D.C. in our current moment—where wealth, identity, and reputation remain a currency of survival. Bush reimagines Wilde's dandies as queer-coded, class-hopping schemers: Jack is the “femme fastidious one,” Algernon, the “masc party boy.” The result is a joyful farce with teeth—delivering Wilde's infamous wit while interrogating who gets to shape the rules of decorum, desire, and decency. Come for the farce, stay for the romance!

This Earnest is a visual feast, with a sumptuous, maximalist design that marries gorgeous period silhouettes with contemporary flair. Lavish costumes, striking scenic elements, and vibrant color palettes create a world that's as deliciously over-the-top as Wilde's wit.

THE CAST

Jack Worthing: Tyler Andrew Jones

Algernon Moncrieff: Philip Orazio

Lady Augusta Bracknell: Maria Porter

Gwendolen Fairfax: Lauren Steele

Cecily Cardew: Andrea Vernae

Miss Prism: Jamie M. Rea

Lane/Merriman: Darius Pierce

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright: Kamilah Bush

Director: Josiah Davis

Scenic Designer: Jean Kim

Costume Designer: Camilla Dely

Lighting Designer: Miranda K Hardy

Sound Designer: Phil Johnson

Dramaturg: Taylor Barfield

Intimacy Coordinator: Teniece Divya Johnson

Stage Manager: Janine Vanderhoff

Assistant Stage Manager: Dana Petersen

