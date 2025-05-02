World Premiere Of Kamilah Bush's THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to Portland

Previews begin June 1.
Portland Center Stage will present the world premiere of The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's iconic comedy of manners, newly adapted by playwright Kamilah Bush. Directed by Josiah Davis, this wildly funny production runs June 1–29 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People's Party, on Thursday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m., and Pay-What-You-Will performances on Sunday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 18, both at 7:30 p.m.
Set in a version of 1919 that nods knowingly at today, this Earnest unfolds in a world not unlike D.C. in our current moment—where wealth, identity, and reputation remain a currency of survival. Bush reimagines Wilde's dandies as queer-coded, class-hopping schemers: Jack is the “femme fastidious one,” Algernon, the “masc party boy.” The result is a joyful farce with teeth—delivering Wilde's infamous wit while interrogating who gets to shape the rules of decorum, desire, and decency. Come for the farce, stay for the romance!
This Earnest is a visual feast, with a sumptuous, maximalist design that marries gorgeous period silhouettes with contemporary flair. Lavish costumes, striking scenic elements, and vibrant color palettes create a world that's as deliciously over-the-top as Wilde's wit.
Jack Worthing: Tyler Andrew Jones
Algernon Moncrieff: Philip Orazio
Lady Augusta Bracknell: Maria Porter
Gwendolen Fairfax: Lauren Steele
Cecily Cardew: Andrea Vernae
Miss Prism: Jamie M. Rea
Lane/Merriman: Darius Pierce
Playwright: Kamilah Bush
Director: Josiah Davis
Scenic Designer: Jean Kim
Costume Designer: Camilla Dely
Lighting Designer: Miranda K Hardy
Sound Designer: Phil Johnson
Dramaturg: Taylor Barfield
Intimacy Coordinator: Teniece Divya Johnson
Stage Manager: Janine Vanderhoff
Assistant Stage Manager: Dana Petersen
Videos