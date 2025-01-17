Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Chynna Rae Shurts - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Byrne - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove
Best Dance Production
COME TOGETHER: A BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO THEA BEATLES - Alberta Rose
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kris Heller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Garrett Gibbs - PUFFS - Gallery Theater
Best Ensemble
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ian Anderson Priddy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
ALICIA BARRETT - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove
Best Musical
GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Emerson Skogen - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Waverly Schmidt - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Gallery Theater
Best Play
MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Heath Hefley/Phillip Kennedy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cooper Poole - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Aidan Hefley - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nehemiah Creel - PUFFS - Gallery Theater
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre in the Grove
Favorite Local Theatre
Gallery Theater
