Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chynna Rae Shurts - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Byrne - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove



Best Dance Production

COME TOGETHER: A BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO THEA BEATLES - Alberta Rose



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kris Heller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Direction Of A Play

Garrett Gibbs - PUFFS - Gallery Theater



Best Ensemble

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ian Anderson Priddy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

ALICIA BARRETT - 9 TO 5 - Theatre in the Grove



Best Musical

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Gallery Theater



Best Performer In A Musical

Emerson Skogen - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Play

Waverly Schmidt - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Gallery Theater



Best Play

MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Heath Hefley/Phillip Kennedy - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cooper Poole - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aidan Hefley - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Metropolitan Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Nehemiah Creel - PUFFS - Gallery Theater



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre in the Grove



Favorite Local Theatre

Gallery Theater



Comments