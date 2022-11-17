William Shatner, Ron Perlman, Sam Raimi And More To Appear At 2023 FAN EXPO Portland

William Shatner ("Star Trek," "Boston Legal"), Ron Perlman ("Sons of Anarchy," Hellboy), Katee Sackhoff ("The Mandalorian," "Battlestar Galactica"), Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), Matthew Lewis ("Neville Longbottom" in Harry Potter franchise), Anson Mount ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and the stars of "Trailer Park Boys" Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay and Robb Wells are the first wave of celebrity guests announced to attend FAN EXPO Portland, February 17-19, 2023 at the Oregon Convention Center. Other celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers, authors and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

One of Hollywood's most recognizable figures for more than a half-century, Shatner, 91, has thrilled millions in his varied career. From his international breakout role of "Captain Kirk" in the original "Star Trek" series-and its numerous incarnations-to famed "T.J. Hooker" in the 1980's up to the "Priceline" pitchman and space traveler of today, Shatner won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both "The Practice" and "Boston Legal." He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Perlman, perhaps best known for the title role in the Hellboy films, is one of Hollywood's most prolific actors, appearing in more than 250 films and TV series. FAN EXPO fans also recognize him readily from "Sons of Anarchy," "Hand of God," "Beauty and the Beast," Blade II and many others.

Sackhoff, whose credits include a standout run as "Starbuck" on "Battlestar Galactica" and a starring role in A&E's original series "Longmire," turned heads as the hotshot pilot in "Battlestar" and as "Vic Moretti" in the western drama "Longmire," also has had recurring roles in "24," "Nip/Tuck," "CSI" and many other hits.

Raimi is one of the most celebrated and innovative directors of the past 40 years, making his first big splash with The Evil Dead in 1981. He is known for that franchise as well as hits like Spider-Man (2002), Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) and this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, among scores of producing, directing, writing and acting credits.

Lewis, who rose to fame in the "Neville Longbottom" role, has starred in Rowan Athale's Wasteland and was in the film adaptation of Me Before You alongside Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke. He has most recently been seen in a regular role in the British series "All Creatures Great and Small" as "Hugh Hulton."

Mount has more than 50 acting credits, notably as "Captain Christopher Pike" in "Strange New Worlds," "Discovery" and "Short Treks" in the "Star Trek" universe. He's also had notable roles in Crossroads, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and "Hell on Wheels."

Smith, Tremblay and Wells comprise the "Trailer Park Boys," a "mockumentary" style series which follows the booze-filled misadventures of the three longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia, Canada, trailer park.

