Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; Broadway Rose's DADDY LONG LEGS Leads Best Streaming Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Portland:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kimberly Hergert - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 63%

Allison Dawe - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 21%

Allison Dawe - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Broadway Rose 6%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Merideth Kaye Clark - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory 39%

Isaac Lamb - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 35%

Sharon Maroney - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 18%

Best Direction Of A Play

Dorinda Toner - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 34%

Ed Schoaps - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 24%

Blake Wales - IMPULSE XIV: BONUS LEVEL, SENIOR EDITION - Oregon Children's Theatre 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Seth Renne - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 29%

Sharon Maroney - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 22%

Dan Murphy - CHRISTMAS MY WAY - Broadway Rose 10%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Mark Daniels - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 40%

Mark Daniels - ANOLOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 20%

Lava Alapai - ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carl Farber - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 51%

Marshall Pierce - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 23%

Phil McBeth - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 11%

Best Musical

LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 41%

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 40%

ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 11%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ella Korn - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 18%

Danielle Valentine - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 15%

Benjamin Tissell - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 14%

Best Performer In A Play

Lance Nuttman - NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 28%

Madison Gourlay - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 23%

Sarah Aldrich - TALKING WITH... - Gallery Theater 17%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Malia Tippets - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 50%

Alec Cameron Lugo - THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Broadway Rose 21%

Kailey Rhodes - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 19%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mathieu Voisine - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 31%

Holly Spencer - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 24%

Teresa Waite - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 10%

Best Play

A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 38%

NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 31%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 20%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 36%

ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory 35%

NOVECENTO - Gallery Theater 15%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Meyer - LOCH LOMOND - Broadway Rose 45%

Chris Benham - MOUSETRAP - Pentacle Theatre 23%

Robert Vaughn - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 20%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Moen - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 42%

Brian Moen - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Broadway Rose 24%

Brian Moen - DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 22%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

MIDDAY CABARET - Broadway Rose 61%

A VALENTINE'S CABARET - Gallery Theater 27%

DREAM ROLES - Northwest Children's Theatre 12%

Best Streaming Musical

DADDY LONG LEGS - Broadway Rose 54%

ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 24%

CHRISTMAS MY WAY - Broadway Rose 14%

Best Streaming Play

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 53%

ALEX GETTING BETTER - Oregon Children's Theatre 25%

BECOMING ADORABLE - Theatredust 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jessica Brandes - ANALOG & VINYL - Broadway Rose 34%

Jenn Grinels - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater 34%

Sophie McKay - ROSETTA PROJECT - Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre 22%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lana Sage - ALEX GETTING BETTER - OCT Young Professionals 53%

Alicia Turvin - A FEMININE ENDING - Twilight Theater Company 47%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Walter Haight - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 38%

Debbie Harmon Ferry - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 35%

Chris Benham - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - Gallery Theater 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL - Broadway Rose 32%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Portland Center Stage 25%

MY WAY: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF Frank Sinatra - Gallery Theater 21%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF A DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Portland Center Stage 36%

PROOF - Gallery Theater 22%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Oregon Children's Theatre 13%