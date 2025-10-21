Tickets for LES MISÉRABLES On Sale This Friday at Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables will go on sale to the public Friday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. The Tony Award-winning musical will run February 10–15, 2026, at Prairie Home Alliance Theater as part of the 2025–2026 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series.

Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement, “The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz—and it’s time to let the people sing again.”

The cast features Nick Cartell as Jean Valjean, Nick Rehberger as Javert, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle and Victoria Huston-Elem as the Thénardiers, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Jaedynn Latter as Éponine, Peter Neureuther as Marius, and Alexa Lopez as Cosette.

Seen by more than 130 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables remains one of the most successful musicals of all time, featuring the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “One Day More,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, with design by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo), costumes by Andreane Neofitou, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, and orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker.

Les Misérables continues its record-breaking run in London’s West End, marking 40 years since its debut. The U.S. tour brings the beloved story of love, sacrifice, and redemption to new audiences across the country.

Tickets will be available at BroadwayInPeoria.com and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group sales for 10 or more can be arranged by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.