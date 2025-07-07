Third Eye Theatre Launches 1st Annual Portland Pride Play Festival at Coho Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pride Month celebrations in Portland will extend into late July with the launch of the 1st Annual Portland Pride Play Festival, presented by Third Eye Theatre. Running July 18–20, 2025, at Coho Productions, the festival offers a Pay What You Will model (suggested $20 donation) and showcases eight new works—ranging from sharp comedies to intimate dramas—by local playwrights, featuring an ensemble of Portland-area actors representing the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities.

Audiences can expect bold storytelling, dynamic performances, and emotionally rich explorations of queer identity, love, family, and resilience. One script will be selected from the festival to receive a full production as part of Third Eye’s Queer Voices New Play Development Program during the upcoming season.

2025 Festival Lineup

Encounters by Jeremy Cole (directed by Alisa Peck)

A trio of short plays spans time and tone—from a secret club in 1949 to a bittersweet reunion and a comic rivalry over “perfect 10” status. Featuring Bethany Kemper, Bobby Nove, Chase Reinhardt, and Kristen Pizzo.

Echo by Lily Tholfsen (directed by Gina Andrews)

Loosely inspired by the Japanese novel Kokoro, this full-length drama follows the generational echoes of love and loss between a young lesbian and her older, butch mentor. Featuring Jeia Scott, Judith Conly, and ensemble.

Closet Prayers by Timothy Krause (directed by Cosmo Reynolds)

On a sleepless, stifling summer night, Mark must finally reveal his truth to his Best Friend and girlfriend—with help from an unexpected, angelic visitor. Starring Austyn Stone, Jesse Harkin, Kristen Pizzo, and Luckie Daniel.

Predator Pray by Pearson Kunz (directed by Alacias Enger)

A returning Mormon missionary is forced to choose between his future with an openly gay friend or the devout expectations of his mother. Featuring Chase Reinhardt, Stephanie Crowley, and Jeia Scott.

Nine Years Again by Jamie Kushnick (directed by Jamie Adams)

A lyrical one-act exploring how friendships evolve—sometimes slowly, sometimes suddenly—over time. Featuring Jeia Scott and Bryn Bollimpalli.

Crooked Numbers by Ellen Margolis (directed by Georgia Ketchmark)

Set in 1979 Woodstock, this full-length play follows baseball-obsessed teen Dusty navigating a summer of tofu, aunts, and identity while her family reckons with illness and change. Starring Bethany Kemper, Carol Rose, and SC Ritsch.

Move – Bend – Fall by Ash (directed by Ravyn Jazper-Hawke)

A trilogy of thematically linked short plays tracing queer intimacy and memory through comedy, dance, and ghosts. With Bobby Nove, Bryn Bollimpalli, Presley Ellison, and Rayburn Gotter.

For Reasons Not Entirely Romantic by Bill Lynch (directed by Jeremy Cole)

A chosen family drama where romantic labels blur and bonds are tested among longtime friends, lovers, and exes. Featuring Kathleen Barnebey, Tony Domingue, Stephanie Crowley, and Leslie Inmon.