Third Eye Theatre Launches 1st Annual Portland Pride Play Festival at Coho Productions

Eight new works showcase the depth and diversity of queer theatre in Portland.
Pride Month celebrations in Portland will extend into late July with the launch of the 1st Annual Portland Pride Play Festival, presented by Third Eye Theatre. Running July 18–20, 2025, at Coho Productions, the festival offers a Pay What You Will model (suggested $20 donation) and showcases eight new works—ranging from sharp comedies to intimate dramas—by local playwrights, featuring an ensemble of Portland-area actors representing the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities.
Audiences can expect bold storytelling, dynamic performances, and emotionally rich explorations of queer identity, love, family, and resilience. One script will be selected from the festival to receive a full production as part of Third Eye’s Queer Voices New Play Development Program during the upcoming season.
A trio of short plays spans time and tone—from a secret club in 1949 to a bittersweet reunion and a comic rivalry over “perfect 10” status. Featuring Bethany Kemper, Bobby Nove, Chase Reinhardt, and Kristen Pizzo.
Loosely inspired by the Japanese novel Kokoro, this full-length drama follows the generational echoes of love and loss between a young lesbian and her older, butch mentor. Featuring Jeia Scott, Judith Conly, and ensemble.
On a sleepless, stifling summer night, Mark must finally reveal his truth to his Best Friend and girlfriend—with help from an unexpected, angelic visitor. Starring Austyn Stone, Jesse Harkin, Kristen Pizzo, and Luckie Daniel.
A returning Mormon missionary is forced to choose between his future with an openly gay friend or the devout expectations of his mother. Featuring Chase Reinhardt, Stephanie Crowley, and Jeia Scott.
A lyrical one-act exploring how friendships evolve—sometimes slowly, sometimes suddenly—over time. Featuring Jeia Scott and Bryn Bollimpalli.
Set in 1979 Woodstock, this full-length play follows baseball-obsessed teen Dusty navigating a summer of tofu, aunts, and identity while her family reckons with illness and change. Starring Bethany Kemper, Carol Rose, and SC Ritsch.
A trilogy of thematically linked short plays tracing queer intimacy and memory through comedy, dance, and ghosts. With Bobby Nove, Bryn Bollimpalli, Presley Ellison, and Rayburn Gotter.
A chosen family drama where romantic labels blur and bonds are tested among longtime friends, lovers, and exes. Featuring Kathleen Barnebey, Tony Domingue, Stephanie Crowley, and Leslie Inmon.
Videos