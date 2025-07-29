THE WIZARD OF OZ and More Set for Northwest Children's Theater 2025–26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northwest Children’s Theater (NWCT) has unveiled its full 2025–26 season — the company’s first full season announcement in five years. The eight-production lineup will be presented across the many performance spaces within NWCT’s home, The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts (The Judy), in downtown Portland.

“It’s very meaningful to be able to announce a full season going into our third year at The Judy,” said NWCT Artistic Director Sarah Jane Hardy. “The upcoming season includes signature events that families have come to know and love, full-scale musicals, and exciting collaborations with local theaters and artists.”

The season begins with the return of Spotlight: A Family Arts Festival, taking place September 20–21. Now in its fifth year, the popular festival invites families to explore music, dance, theater, and visual arts all under one roof.

Following Spotlight, NWCT partners with Corrib Theatre for a co-production of From a Hole in the Ground, written by Portland-based playwright Ken Yoshikawa and inspired by Irish folklore. A finalist for the Oregon Book Award for Drama, the production runs September 27–October 5 in The Black Box.

October also marks the return of the Halloween Ball, running October 11–26 with interactive storytime, a costume parade, sing-alongs, and a dance party. Also in October, Mo Phillips’ Impossible Musical will bring a choose-your-own musical adventure to school audiences, running October 23–30.

The Mainstage holiday production will be The Wizard of Oz, running weekends from November 29–January 4. Hardy noted this version is “very accessible for young families” and serves as a perfect introduction to the world of Oz.

The winter continues with a remount of Pete the Cat (January 31–February 15), back by popular demand after a sold-out run. Spring brings the return of NWCT’s jazzy adaptation of Alice in Wonderland (March 28–April 19), featuring a score inspired by jazz legends. The season wraps up with the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an immersive experience filled with tea, treats, and theatrical surprises, running May 9–24 in The Black Box.

School matinees will be offered for From a Hole in the Ground, Mo Phillips’ Impossible Musical, The Wizard of Oz, and Pete the Cat. Additional education programs include weekend theater classes and school break camps across the Portland metro area for ages 4–14.

Tickets are now on sale at nwcts.org. A special promotion, offering youth pricing on all tickets with code YouthPrice25, is available through August 31. For more information on school matinees, visit nwcts.org/field-trip.