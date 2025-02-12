THE LIGHT Comes to Portland Center Stage in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Center Stage will present The Light, a searing and deeply moving two-person drama by Loy A. Webb, directed by Chip Miller. This gripping play will run from March 9 to April 20, 2025, in the Ellyn Bye Studio. Tickets are on sale now, including sliding scale tickets for BIPOC Affinity Night, a.k.a. The People’s Party, on Saturday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Blending romance and reckoning, The Light introduces audiences to Rashad and Genesis, a loving couple on the verge of engagement. But what begins as a joyful celebration quickly unravels when a revelation forces them to confront past traumas and present realities. This captivating, emotionally charged play shines a light on love, trust, and the painful but necessary conversations that shape our relationships.

“The Light is a 70-minute roller coaster that takes the audience through laughter, love, and deep introspection,” said director Chip Miller. “Loy A. Webb’s gorgeous is a sharp, human focused investigation of where the personal and the political collide. It’s an honor to bring this story to Portland audiences with the brilliant actors Andrea Vernae and La’Tevin Alexander.”

Portland Center Stage will welcome La’Tevin Alexander (Dracula…, Wine in the Wilderness) as Rashad and Andrea Vernae (Clyde’s, Gem of the Ocean) as Genesis. Under the direction of Chip Miller (Clyde’s, Sweeney Todd), this powerful production will deliver a deeply personal and urgent theatrical experience.



Audiences will be drawn into Rashad and Genesis’s world, designed with striking intimacy by scenic designer Alex Meyer (asst. SD, Virginia Woolf). Costumes by Dre Johnson reflect the characters’ personal histories and emotional journeys, while Sophina Flores’s (Asst LD, Sweeney Todd) lighting design creates dynamic shifts between warmth and tension. Sound designer Phil Johnson (Clyde’s, Mrs. Harrison) weaves in an evocative score and ambient textures to heighten the emotional stakes, and intimacy coordinator Teniece Divya Johnson (Clyde’s) ensures the play’s most vulnerable moments are handled with care and authenticity. Stage manager Alea Tran helps bring all elements together, ensuring a seamless and immersive production.

