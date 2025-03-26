THE BROTHERS SIZE Comes to Portland Center Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Center Stage will present The Brothers Size, an evocative and powerful play by Tarell Alvin McCraney, running from April 20 to May 18, 2025, at the U.S. Bank Main Stage. Directed by Chip Miller, this stunning production explores themes of identity, family, and freedom, set against the backdrop of the Louisiana Bayou.

This intimate, tender play, follows Ogun, a steadfast older brother trying to keep his life on track, and Oshoosi, his younger sibling just released from prison. As the two navigate the complexities of brotherhood, the play unfolds with powerful performances, breathtaking design, and a masterful script by McCraney, a 2009 MacArthur Fellow and writer of Oscar Award-winning film, Moonlight.

“The Brothers Size is a work of art that seamlessly blends poetry, myth, and modern struggles with universal themes of love, loyalty, and freedom,” said director Chip Miller. “McCraney’s rich, rhythmic language speaks to us all, and I’m excited for Portland audiences to experience this extraordinary play.”

Portland Center Stage is excited to welcome Charles Grant (Redwood) as Oshoosi, Gerrin Delane Mitchell (Choir Boy, Sweeney Todd, Dreamgirls) as Elegba, and introducing to the PCS stage, Austin Michael Young as Ogun. Their electric chemistry ignites the stage, under the guidance of director Chip Miller (Sweeney Todd, The Light, Clyde’s).

The production features a visually stunning set by scenic designer Brittany Vasta (Redwood, the ripple the wave that carried me home, Choir Boy), costumes by Dominique Fawn Hill (Clyde’s, RENT, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and dynamic lighting by Joel Ferraro (Liberace & Liza 2023 & 2024). The sound design, created by Phil Johnson (The Light, Clyde’s, Mrs. Harrison, Redwood), will add to the visceral and emotional journey, while both Carlos-zenen Trujillo as cultural consultant and intimacy coordinator Teniece Divya Johnson (The Light) ensure every moment is articulated with care.

.

Comments