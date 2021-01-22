Stage & Studio Podcast Moves To ArtsWatch

Stage & Studio, the popular radio broadcast program covering the best in performing, literary and media arts hosted by Dmae Roberts, is moving to Oregon ArtsWatch (OAW) on February 23.

Hosted as a bi-weekly podcast by respected online arts magazine Oregon ArtsWatch, Stage & Studio will attract broader arts-focused audiences to the podcast series and provide deeper collaboration with OAW editors for projects that are especially focused on Black, indigenous and People of Color (PIPOC) artists and arts. Roberts' extensive broadcast journalism, arts and multicultural expertise makes Stage & Studio a topical program that will encourage public discussions and views on the arts and the issues it raises. OAW produces arts journalism that is fundamentally useful to public interests, thus Stage & Studio is a welcome addition to OAW's mission.

A two-time Peabody award-winning radio producer and writer, Dmae Roberts brings national quality to the local arts scene with Stage & Studio. Roberts volunteered with radio station KBOO in 1997 on a show called Theatre Scene when she stepped in for then host Sharon Whitney. Shortly thereafter, Dmae revamped the show into Stage & Studio to focus on performing, media and literary arts in the Northwest, and often, nationally. In 2009, Roberts was one of the first to podcast locally with Stage & Studio, creating her weekly podcast: https://stagenstudio.com

Through the last 23 years, Roberts has interviewed more than 1,000 people on Stage & Studio. As a writer, media and theatre artist, she brings her multi-disciplinary expertise and experience into the studio to ask in-depth questions about the artistic process and more personal inquiry into the artists she interviews. OAW will not only host the podcast, but Dmae will provide opportunities for feature articles as part of the podcasts.

"I'm looking forward to working with ArtsWatch on future projects," stated Dmae Roberts . "I have nothing but respect for founder and executive editor Barry Johnson , and for senior editor Bob Hicks. Combined, they bring the greatest wealth of art experience in Oregon. I am honored to find such a welcoming new home."

Oregon ArtsWatch mission: journalism is professional - independent, transparent, fair, accurate and responsive. OAW aspires to be a trusted public source for journalism about the arts. To learn more, visit the website: https://www.orartswatch.org/about/