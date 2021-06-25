Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUMMER SOUNDS A Series Of Music and Musical Theatre Under The Pavilion Tent at Lakewood

The Summer Sounds concert series kicks off with one of Portland’s iconic musical artists, Michael Allen Harrison.

Jun. 25, 2021  

Lakewood Theatre Company invites you to enjoy a summer of music in the 100 foot outdoor performance pavilion.

The Summer Sounds concert series kicks off July 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm with one of Portland's iconic musical artists, Michael Allen Harrison. Bring a lawn chair and snacks & drinks! Each concert will feature different local artists.

Check our website for details about the performers! These performances sell out fast, so get your tickets while you still can! Note: Covid safety rules apply at time of performance!

Performance location: Pavilion tent in the Lakewood Center parking lot, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

July 3 - Michael Allen Harrison

July 10 - 3 Leg Torso

July 17 - Cabaret White Does Lakewood!

July 24 - Together Again! with Jan Koenig, Lisa Knox, and Friends

August 1 - Andrew Paul Woodworth

August 7 - The Essence of Bacharach

August 14 - PIN and the HORN-ITS

August 21 - TV Tunes and Tales with Joan Freed, Norman Wilson, Catherine Olson, Darius Pierce, and Jennifer Goldsmith

August 27 & 28 - Goodtime Charley a concert version of the Broadway musical


