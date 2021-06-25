SUMMER SOUNDS A Series Of Music and Musical Theatre Under The Pavilion Tent at Lakewood

Lakewood Theatre Company invites you to enjoy a summer of music in the 100 foot outdoor performance pavilion.

The Summer Sounds concert series kicks off July 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm with one of Portland's iconic musical artists, Michael Allen Harrison. Bring a lawn chair and snacks & drinks! Each concert will feature different local artists.

Check our website for details about the performers! These performances sell out fast, so get your tickets while you still can! Note: Covid safety rules apply at time of performance!

Performance location: Pavilion tent in the Lakewood Center parking lot, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

July 3 - Michael Allen Harrison

July 10 - 3 Leg Torso

July 17 - Cabaret White Does Lakewood!

July 24 - Together Again! with Jan Koenig, Lisa Knox, and Friends

August 1 - Andrew Paul Woodworth

August 7 - The Essence of Bacharach

August 14 - PIN and the HORN-ITS

August 21 - TV Tunes and Tales with Joan Freed, Norman Wilson, Catherine Olson, Darius Pierce, and Jennifer Goldsmith

August 27 & 28 - Goodtime Charley a concert version of the Broadway musical