SUMMER SOUNDS A Series Of Music and Musical Theatre Under The Pavilion Tent at Lakewood
Lakewood Theatre Company invites you to enjoy a summer of music in the 100 foot outdoor performance pavilion.
The Summer Sounds concert series kicks off July 3, 2021 at 7:00 pm with one of Portland's iconic musical artists, Michael Allen Harrison. Bring a lawn chair and snacks & drinks! Each concert will feature different local artists.
Check our website for details about the performers! These performances sell out fast, so get your tickets while you still can! Note: Covid safety rules apply at time of performance!
Performance location: Pavilion tent in the Lakewood Center parking lot, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.
July 3 - Michael Allen Harrison
July 10 - 3 Leg Torso
July 17 - Cabaret White Does Lakewood!
July 24 - Together Again! with Jan Koenig, Lisa Knox, and Friends
August 1 - Andrew Paul Woodworth
August 7 - The Essence of Bacharach
August 14 - PIN and the HORN-ITS
August 21 - TV Tunes and Tales with Joan Freed, Norman Wilson, Catherine Olson, Darius Pierce, and Jennifer Goldsmith
August 27 & 28 - Goodtime Charley a concert version of the Broadway musical