SHUCKED to Play the Stranahan Theater in January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild will present the Tony Award-winning musical comedy SHUCKED at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo, OH, January 20–25, 2026, as part of the 25–26 Broadway in Toledo Series. Single tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m..

Shucked is the farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. With music from Nashville superstars and a book by a New York comedy writer, the show is a laugh-filled, audacious tale about family, love, and finding common ground.

Shucked features choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, with music supervision, direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland.

The design team includes scenic design by Scott Pask (Tony Award winner, 2023 Tony nominee), costume design by Tilly Grimes (2023 Drama Desk nominee), lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Tony Award nominee), sound design by John Shivers (Tony Award winner, 2023 Drama Desk nominee), and wig design by Mia Neal (Academy Award and Emmy Award winner). Casting is by Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting. Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. and will be available at BroadwayInToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, or through the Stranahan Theater Box Office. Group savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.