Profile Theatre Opens 2025–26 Season With Jen Silverman’s WITCH At The Armory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Profile Theatre will launch its 2025–26 season with Witch, the subversive and spellbinding play by Jen Silverman, running October 16–November 2, 2025 at The Ellyn Bye Studio at The Armory. The production is directed by Josh Hecht, Profile’s Artistic Director, and marks the first time the company has staged a production at the historic venue.

Recently named one of the most-produced playwrights in America, Jen Silverman reimagines a 17th-century Jacobean drama in a sharp, modern tale that explores power, corruption, and the enduring question of what our souls are worth. In Witch, a charming Devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest desires. Unexpected passions ignite, alliances shift, and the village is forever changed in this darkly comic and fiercely human story.

“Jen Silverman’s work has been rocking the theatre industry for years,” said Hecht. “Witch reinvigorated and inspired me with its invitation to imagine hope in a hopeless time. At a moment when producing theatre has never been harder, this play reminds us to resist despair however we can.”

Silverman added, “What Profile Theatre does, which is rare, is to invite an audience into a sustained conversation with a writer’s body of work. I’m excited to get to know the Portland community across three separate plays.”

The Cast

The production features Logan Bailey (Waitress, Broadway Rose) as Frank Thorney, Charles Grant (The Brothers Size, PCS) as Cuddy Banks, Lauren Modica-Soloway (OSF, ART, PCS) as Elizabeth Sawyer, George Mount (Seattle Shakespeare Company) as Sir Arthur Banks, Jessica Tidd (Assassins, Fuse Theatre) as Winnifred, and Joshua J. Weinstein (Indecent, Profile Theatre) as Scratch.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances run October 16–November 2, 2025, with previews October 16–17 and opening night on October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 (previews $20), with discounts available for students, Affinity Nights, and Oregon Trail card holders. All performances will be held in The Ellyn Bye Studio at The Armory.

Press representatives are invited to attend preview or opening weekend performances. For press tickets, contact Elliot Lorenc, Director of Communications, at elliot@profiletheatre.org.

About Jen Silverman

Jen Silverman is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and poet whose work has been produced nationally and internationally. They are a Guggenheim Fellow, a three-time MacDowell Fellow, and recipient of the Yale Drama Series Award. Silverman’s The Roommate, starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, recently closed its Broadway run.

About Josh Hecht

Josh Hecht is the Artistic Director of Profile Theatre and a Drama Desk Award–winning director. His productions have been seen at MCC Theater, The Guthrie Theater, the Humana Festival, and Signature Theatre, among others. In Portland, he has directed Gloria, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, and Indecent (co-produced with Artists Repertory Theatre).

About Profile Theatre

Founded in 1997, Profile Theatre is Portland’s resident playwright-focused company, producing seasons centered around featured writers whose voices broaden perspectives and deepen compassion. The company received the inaugural New National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing and has been recognized by Advance Gender Equity in the Arts for its leadership in the field.

For tickets and information, visit profiletheatre.org.