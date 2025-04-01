Portland State University Opera Presents Puccini's SUOR ANGELICA & GIANNI SCHICCHI In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland State University Opera will present “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi,” two one-act operas by the Italian composer Giacomo Puccini with libretto by Giovacchino Forzano.

A study in emotional contrasts, “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” showcase Puccini’s extraordinary dramatic and musical versatility. “Suor Angelica” is a heart-wrenching story of loss and maternal devotion, accompanied by Puccini’s lush and evocative score. “Gianni Schicchi,” Puccini’s only comedy, dazzles with comedic charm and biting satire, with its hilarious tale of familial greed, jealousy and manipulation expressed through Puccini’s melodious lyricism. This dynamic pairing of these two operas offers a cathartic rollercoaster of emotions and musical brilliance.

“Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” include some of the most memorable and moving operatic melodies – the tragic “Senza mamma,” sung by the grief-stricken Angelica over the death of her child, and “O mio babbino caro,” a proclamation of love by the character Lauretta in “Gianni Schicchi.”

PSU Opera’s production of “Suor Angelica” is set in the 16th century, with the action taking place over the course of a single night. A touch of magical realism, and a reverence for the beauty of nature, illuminate this heart-wrenching story of a young woman who has been separated from her baby and banished to a convent in order to conceal the scandal. Seven years later, she still longs for her child, and when her aunt unexpectedly pays her a visit, demanding that she sign over her inheritance to her younger sister, she hopes to hear news of her son’s well-being. Instead, she learns that her child passed away two years earlier, and the devastated Angelica makes a fatal choice, hoping to join her son in heaven.

Originally set in Italy in 1299, PSU Opera’s “Gianni Schicchi” will transport audiences to the year 1992, with the production design evoking the opulent, materialistic and over-the-top fashions of the early 1990s. In this hilarious comedic tale, the Donati family is mourning the death of their patriarch, Buoso, who has left them with an unpleasant surprise: he has willed his fortune to a monastery. Gianni Schicchi, a newcomer, is brought in by his daughter’s boyfriend to devise a solution to the seemingly insurmountable problem. When he does just that, the scheming family are in for yet another rude surprise, as Schicchi’s deceitful plan to take the fortune for himself is revealed.

"The pairing of 'Suor Angelica' and 'Gianni Schicchi' offers a striking counterpoint—tragedy and comedy presented alongside each other, through Puccini’s masterful musicianship,” said Kelley Nassief, PSU Opera’s artistic director. “These operas provide our students with a profound opportunity to delve into fundamental human struggles—grief, deception, love and sacrifice—while honing their artistry in a fully staged production. It’s a rewarding challenge that allows them to bring these timeless works to life with depth and nuance."

Composer Giacomo Puccini (1858–1924) is considered a giant of the opera world. Born into a musical “dynasty” in the Italian town of Lucca, he received a conservatory education and followed his relatives into the profession, but in early adulthood he found his true calling in opera. Heavily influenced by the work of Giuseppe Verdi, Puccini’s musical style evolved over the course of his career from the late romantic to the verismo of his more mature operas. With a penchant for experimentation, he composed iconic works including “La bohème,” “Tosca,” “Madama Butterfly” and “Turandot,” boldly combining dramatic staging with lyrical, emotive music. His verismo works often featured women and ordinary people facing extraordinarily difficult challenges.

The two operas make up two-thirds of Giacomo Puccini’s renowned “Il trittico” (1918), a musical triptych exploring themes of death and deceit in Dante Alighieri’s “The Divine Comedy,” which Puccini originally intended to be performed as a trio. The third opera in the musical triptych, “Il trittico,” is rarely performed. The trio of operas explores themes of morality, deceit and death through the lens of three genres (tragic, lyrical and comedic). Puccini intended the three pieces to relate tales from the great poet’s “The Divine Comedy,” but in the end, only “Gianni Schicchi,” which was based on a dastardly, condemned character in “The Inferno,” maintained a connection to Dante’s work. The result was a comic masterpiece considered by many to be the best comedy in the opera repertoire. The concept of “Suor Angelica” had a personal meaning for Puccini; his sister Iginia was a Mother Superior in an Augustinian convent, and during his visits with her, he became familiar with the routines of convent life. When the idea to set the opera in a convent was proposed by librettist Giovacchio Forzano, Puccini embraced the idea.

Dan Wallace Miller, who directed PSU Opera’s production of “The Merry Widow” in 2024, returns as stage director. Miller’s directing credits include “Susannah” (Wolf Trap Opera), “Rigoletto” (Opera San Jose), “Il Trovatore” and “Tosca” film (Seattle Opera), numerous productions with Vespertine Opera Theater, and many other performances. His assistant directing credits include San Francisco Opera, Seattle Opera, Central City Opera and many more. The Seattle Times described his work as “imaginative and extremely effective.” “A powerful gust of invigorating fresh air,” wrote Opera Today.

The creative team includes artistic director Kelley Nassief, Chuck Dillard, DMA (music director), Ken Selden (conductor), Burton Yuen (set designer), Peter West (lighting designer), Chelsea Cook (Costume Designer), Cory McCall (props manager), Kayla Scrivner (technical director) and Peggie Schwarz (stage manager).

Up-and-coming opera students Serena Mason and Britt Doom share the role of Sister Angelica, each taking the stage in two of the four performances. Sequoia Robinette performs the role of the Principessa, Angelica’s aunt. Izaak Thoms and Marcus Luka share the role of Gianni Schicchi, and Kathryn Thomas and Laurien Zahn take on the role of Lauretta. Eric Asakawa and Jere Burkholder split the role of Rinuccio.

Directed by Dan Wallace Miller, “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” open Friday, April 18, 2025, and runs through April 27 at Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Avenue, Portland. The libretto will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. Tickets ($20 - $45) and information are available at https://www.pdx.edu/music-theater/puccini-operas or by calling (503) 725-3305.

