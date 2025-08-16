Portland Recording Studio Burns Down, Local Artists Unite To Support Fire Recovery Efforts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past Wednesday night, on August 13th, beloved Portland, Oregon recording studio Burn Money Music experienced a devastating fire, resulting in a total loss of the space, the studio, and all of the art it contained. The community hub has championed PDX hip-hop artists, queer bands, and the underdogs in Portland's music scene for years, cultivating a scene within the scene, and supporting artists in finding their own paths along the way.

Indie Queer pop musician Logan Lynn records out of Burn Money Music, as does Drake protege ILoveMakonnen, alternative rock duo Yellow Trash Can, and countless others. On Tuesday evening, just 24 hours before the fire, Logan Lynn finished his upcoming album, The Pain And The Power, at the studio. Less than a day later, it was all gone.

Lynn is one of the lucky ones, citing "paranoia" as the reason he brings an external hard drive to every session. His record is not lost, but many others are. This is a huge blow for Portland's music community, and the city in general. In an effort to raise money for the Burn Money Studio engineers who now suddenly find themselves out of work, Lynn has released the first track off the album as a 100% fundraiser for the studio's fire recovery efforts.

"Too Hard" is available as a Bandcamp Exclusive and all of the money it raises will be given to supporting the rebuild. The song was co-produced by Logan and indie artist Kyle Andrews. Stream and Download Logan Lynn's fundraiser track for Burn Money Music here (Track appears courtesy of KNIK Records and Logan Lynn Music)