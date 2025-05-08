Portland Playhouse Launches Statewide Fundraising Campaign to Offset NEA Grant Losses

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, May 2nd, Portland Playhouse learned that the National Endowment for the Arts was pulling $25,000 in grant funding from their production of Joe Turner's Come and Gone - just 24 hours before opening night. They were heartbroken, left reeling and wondering how to meet this urgent need. But, when the Theatre shared the news with its patrons, something incredible happened.

Their local community showed up swiftly, by giving, and spreading the word. In just over 36 hours, The Playhouse had raised the money lost from their NEA grant.

Brian Weaver, Artistic Director, said: “Many of you answered the call, including over 100 first-time donors, artists, volunteers, neighbors and theatre lovers from across the country, longtime patrons and brand new fans. We are so grateful.”

“But, we're not the only ones, and this is not just happening in Oregon, it's part of a concerning national trend that doesn't just silence a stage - it threatens the cultural lifeblood of America. Arts organizations across the country are facing the same urgent and devastating loss. We want to do something to help; we want to rise together.”

“So we've decided to launch a state-wide campaign Keep the Story Alive: Oregon Arts Rising to restore what's been lost.”

To put it plainly, arts organizations across the state of Oregon have lost, at the very least, a combined $590,000. Portland Playhouse has set up a Go Fund Me as it hopes to crowdfund every dollar that the NEA withdrew from Oregon's arts organizations, and to distribute those funds evenly across all affected groups.

Brian Weaver continues: “This is about more than a show. It's about what happens when we stand together to say what we've always known to be true: “the arts are kept alive by the community that surrounds them; we will not let our stages go quiet.”.

“Let's show the nation what happens when Oregon refuses to stay silent, and let's remind them that the arts are worth fighting for.”

Donate at www.gofundme.com/oregon-arts-rising.

