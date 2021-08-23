Portland Performing Arts Vaccine Coalition Announced

Nineteen Portland performing arts organizations have united to form a vaccine coalition to prioritize the health and safety of audience members, artists, staff, volunteers, and the community at large.

Before attending an indoor performance, attendees must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. For those not vaccinated, some organizations will also accept the results of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Each arts organization will have its own procedures for upholding these safety protocols. Other safety efforts will also be in place, such as ensuring that attendees follow the current mask mandate for indoor spaces. Organizations will communicate their policies with attendees via their websites and other communication vehicles. As guidelines change, organizations will update these protocols.

Portland's robust performing arts scene is collaborative in spirit. At a time when venues are still recovering from the impacts of the shutdown, this coalition amplifies that cooperative nature, while increasing the awareness of these guidelines among community members. Limiting the spread of COVID-19 is critical to keep venues open for live performances.

Many of the organizations also plan to present online offerings, so fans who are not yet ready to attend or are not vaccinated can continue to engage with the arts.

The current coalition members are listed below. Performing arts organizations - or other theaters or live entertainment venues - that would like to join the coalition are welcome to contact coalition@pdxartsvax.org.

Portland Performing Arts Vaccine Coalition

Artists Repertory Theatre

Bag&Baggage Productions

BodyVox

Broadway Rose Theatre Company

Cappella Romana

Imago Theatre

Literary Arts

Oregon Symphony

PHAME

The Portland Ballet

Portland Center Stage

Portland Opera

Portland Shakespeare Project

Shaking the Tree

Stumptown Stages

Theater Vertigo

Third Rail Repertory Theatre

Triangle Productions

White Bird

Visit https://pdxartsvax.org for the most up-to-date information.