Portland Center To Present MRS. HARRISON

Portland Center Stage has announced its upcoming production of Mrs. Harrison, a thought-provoking drama by celebrated playwright R. Eric Thomas. Running from January 24 to February 16, 2025, on the Main Stage, this compelling play explores memory, truth, and the fragile dynamics of friendship, directed by the acclaimed Tiffany Nichole Greene (Bad Kreyòl, Covenant, Hamilton - North American Tour).

Mrs. Harrison centers on a chance reunion between two former college classmates at their 10-year college reunion. One has achieved success as a celebrated playwright; the other is grappling with finding her voice and a sense of purpose. As they confront their shared past and differing recollections of a pivotal event, the tension escalates, revealing buried secrets and challenging the audience's understanding of memory and reality.

R. Eric Thomas, known for his razor-sharp wit and incisive social commentary, delivers a masterful exploration of storytelling and perspective. This production, infused with his signature humor and emotional depth, promises to be a theatrical event that resonates long after the curtain falls.

Director Tiffany Nichole Greene brings her visionary style to the production, crafting a dynamic and immersive experience for the audience. Greene, a celebrated director whose work has been praised for its innovation and emotional intensity, delivers a fresh perspective to this gripping tale.

The production boasts an outstanding cast, including Cycerli Ash (Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really) and Claire Rigsby (RENT), with a creative team that includes acclaimed designers Derek Easton (Scenic, Crazy Enough), Lucy Wells (Costumes, Sweeney Todd, HAIR), Alexz Trent Eccles (Lighting, It's a Wonderful Life Live), and Phil Johnson (Sound, Clyde's).

Tickets for Mrs. Harrison are on sale now at pcs.org. Don't miss this captivating winter production that will leave audiences questioning their own perceptions of truth and the narratives they hold dear.

