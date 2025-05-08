Portland Center Stage Launches Emergency Campaign To Avoid Closure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Center Stage, the largest theater company in Portland and one of the most influential regional theaters in the country, has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to raise $9 million by June 2026.

The campaign is structured around the following fundraising benchmarks centered on the current and upcoming season programming and stabilizing future operations:

$2.5 million to launch the 25/26 season by August 31 or the theater will cease operations;

$2.5 million to eliminate the accumulated deficit and build an operating cash reserve by December 2025;

$4 million of the continued support we receive in our annual operating gifts from individuals, foundations, corporations that PCS relies on every season, by June 2026.

Without this support from the community, PCS must close its doors.

PCS has been a cornerstone of Portland's cultural life for over 35 years. PCS leads the performing arts community across Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest. Since its opening, the theater has served 4 million patrons, engaged more than 150,000 students and educators through its education programs, provided free community programs to over 100,000 individuals, collaborated with over 1,000 local nonprofits and community groups, and provided work for thousands of artists, artisans, and technicians.

In 2019, PCS was poised to hit a record-breaking year for subscriptions. Then came the COVID-19 shutdown. Like theaters across the country, PCS experienced devastating revenue losses. Although the company reopened in 2021, the build-back has been volatile. Audience habits have changed, costs have risen by over 20%, and national trends show sustained decreases in attendance. A snapshot survey in fall 2024 from the Professional Non-Profit Theater Coalition, in partnership with lobby firm Arnold & Porter, of nonprofit theaters nationwide found that 74% of companies are operating with significantly reduced audiences, and 64% are carrying accumulated deficits. Many theaters are weathering this time through lines of credit, endowments, and other operating reserves.

PCS, however, currently operates with no endowment and no bank line of credit, relying entirely on annual giving, grants, and ticket revenue to survive. The organization entered the 2024-2025 season with a $1.4 million deficit. Acknowledging this challenging financial position upon entering this current season, PCS cut $600,000 in expenses and has raised $1 million in extraordinary revenue funds so far, with the support of incredible philanthropists in our community.

However, ticket revenue has been an ongoing challenge this season, and as we continue the work of growing our audience, PCS must build the operating cash we need to move forward with resilience and fortitude.

“While keeping the transcendent work on stage, serving thousands of kids through our education programs, and offering a gorgeous lineup of free music and dance with our community programs, we are doing everything within our power, to keep PCS alive and thriving,” said Marissa Wolf, Artistic Director of PCS. “We're cutting costs. We're restructuring. We're investing in smarter strategies and expanding partnerships. But we cannot do it alone. We need our community now more than ever. We know PCS matters to Portland, and we want to be around for generations to come!”

PCS is implementing a five-year strategic plan designed to ensure long-term stability and health. That plan includes:

Generating an annual net surplus of $300,000–$500,000 to eliminate the deficit and build reserves

Opening our doors to local performing arts organizations and business partnerships to boost earned revenue

Collaborating with local businesses to strengthen mutual impact in the Pearl District

Launching this Save Portland Center Stage campaign to secure our future

This campaign is more than a lifeline—it's an investment in Portland's identity. The most urgent benchmark is $2.5 million by August 30, 2025—funds needed to complete this current season and launch the next.

PCS has been unwavering in its commitment to equity, inclusion, and justice. In 2021, the organization undertook a major governance restructure, building a new leadership and board team reflective of its current values and reflective of its community. While vital, this restructure has not been without consequence, and PCS has seen shifts in donor engagement. Still, PCS has never wavered in its belief that the theater must be a space for all, and over the 2022-2024 seasons, PCS welcomed over 4,000 new donors at varying levels of engagement.

“Art is how we imagine a better future, not just for some but for everyone. The engagement we've seen over the last few seasons is illustrative that we need places like Portland Center Stage now more than ever," said Jelani Memory, PCS board member. "This is a moment where we are asking the community to show up and show out to save this place where the arts live. A place that represents the best of Portland.

“Portland Center Stage is vital to a thriving downtown, and vital to the success of Powell's as we benefit greatly from their community,” said Patrick Bassett, CEO of Powell's City of Books. “This invaluable organization not only enriches our community through the performing arts, but also plays a significant role in driving local economic activity and revitalizing downtown Portland in particular.”

