Photo Flash: THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Opens Tonight at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge

The Wild West gets a little wilder in this unique, immersive adaptation of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted by Alisa Stewart. Set in 1864 in the fictional town of Brannock, Montana, evil lurks in the shadows of an otherwise bustling gold town as old friendships break down, and new mysteries unfold. Live projections, moving sets, and a working saloon surround the audience that moves through the play in promenade fashion. Explore Dr. Jekyll's laboratory, Hastie Lanyon's dry goods at Lanyon's General Store, or order a drink from Jolly at Millie's Saloon, all while enjoying a classic gothic tale of good versus evil.

The show opens TODAY, Friday, January 17 at 7:30pm at the Beaverton Masonic Lodge (address above). Seating available for those unable to stand for more than 15 minutes at a time. Due to the intimate nature of this show, attendance is limited to 45 people per show. The space is handicap accessible. Recommended for ages 18 and over due to profanity and brief nudity.

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde features Richard Cohn-Lee as Dr. Jekyll, Steven Grawrock as Mr. Hyde, Adria Malcolm as Jane Utterson, Falynn Burton as Millie Enfield, Eric Island as Hastie Lanyon, and Lydia Fleming as Cecily Lanyon. Also featuring ensemble members Walter Petryk, Erik Montague, Ryan Pfeiffer, Leia Young, Lalanya Gunn, Carlyn Blount, and Jeffrey Michael Kauffman. Directed by Alisa Stewart.

Fridays - Sundays, Jan 17, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Beaverton Masonic Lodge, 4690 SW Watson, Beaverton

Tickets: www.experiencetheatreproject.org



Photo Credit: Casey Campbell Photography





