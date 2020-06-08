Nominees Announced For the 13th Annual Portland Area Musical Theatre Awards
Nominees have been announced for the 13th Annual Portland Area Musical Theatre Awards. The ceremony will take place on Youtube, June 14 at 7pm.
The PAMTAS are produced by Three-Time Tony Award winner and long-time Oregon resident Corey Brunish.
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Jordan Waters- West Side Story- Stumptown
Collin Carver- Once- BRTC
Matthew Henry Curl- Once -BRTC
Andrew Maldarelli -Once- BRTC
Laurence Cox- Yeoman of the Guard -Mock's Crest
Austin Comfort- Into the Woods- BRTC
Kevin-Michael Moore- How I Became A Pirate -NWCT
John Ellingson- Matilda -NWCT
Heath Koerschagen- How I Became A Pirate- NWCT
Outstanding Set Design
Demetri Palvatos- Mamma Mia -Stumptown
Sean O'Skea---Footloose -BRTC
Demetri Palvatos --West Side Story -Stumptown
John Ellingson- Matilda -NWCT
Emily Wilkin -- Footloose -- BRTC
Outstanding Costume Design
Margaret Louise Chapman- Mamma Mia -- Stumptown
Jamie Hammon -Once -BRTC
Darrin J. Pufall Purdy -Into the Woods -BRTC
Allison Dawe- Footloose -BRTC
Mary Eggers- Matilda -NWCT
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Lisamarie Harrison- Blood Brothers -Triangle
Danielle Valentine- Up and Away -BRTC
Anna Galavis -Yeoman of the Guard -Mock's Crest
Margo Shembre-Yeoman of the Guard -Mock's Crest
Kayla Dixon- Footloose- BRTC
Camille Trinka -Matilda -NWCT
Elizabeth Hadley- Mamma Mia- Stumptown
Brooke Moltrum- Matilda -Lakewood
Chrissy Kelly-Pettit -Footloose- BRTC
Outstanding Light Design
Mako Barmon -Mamma Mia -Stumptown
David Castaneda- Into the Woods -BRTC
Harrison Moye -West Side Story -Stumptown
Mark LaPierre -Rocky Horror Show-- Lakewood
Carl Faber -Once -BRTC
Outstanding Sound Design
Brian Karl Moen- Once- BRTC
Brian Karl Moen -Footloose- BRTC
Brian Karl Moen -Into the Woods- BRTC
Brian Karl Moen -Up and Away -BRTC
Gordon Romei -Matilda -Lakewood
Meg Slaughter -Mamma Mia- Stumptown
Rory Brishears -West Side Story- Stumptown
Jake Newcomb -Matilda- NWCT
Outstanding Young Performer; Male
Jarod Beideck- Shrek -Journey
Sam Cohen -How I Became a Pirate -NWCT
Brock Woolworth- Matilda- Lakewood
Titus Forstrom- Newsies -Journey
Clayton Lukens -- Newsies -- Journey
Skylar Derthick -- Newsies -- Journey
Outstanding Young Performer; Female
Rebecca Barnes- Shrek -Journey
Riley Holmes- How I Became A Pirate- NWCT
Cora Craver- Matilda- Lakewood
Jorja Reed -Matilda - Lakewood
Ella Carson- Matilda NWCT
Sophie Fletcher -- Annie -- Sherwood
Outstanding Orchestra
Mamma Mia
Once
Footloose
West Side Story
Matilda
Outstanding Musical Director
Eric Nordin- Once- BRTC
Tracy Ross -How I Became A Pirate-- NWCT
Mak Kastelic -Footloose -BRTC
Darcy White -Rocky Horror Show -Lakewood
Andrew Bray- Matilda -Lakewood
Adam Joseph Young- West Side Story- Stumptown
Outstanding Musician
Special Award
Outstanding Breakthrough
Special Award
Outstanding Choreography
Christopher George Patterson- West Side Story- Stumptown
Christopher George Patterson- Mamma Mia- Stumptown
Peggy Taphorn -Footloose- BRTC
Jessica Wallenfels -Into the Woods -BRTC
Chelsea Nicole Lapp- Newsies -Journey
Dan Murphy -Up and Away -BRTC
Dustin Brown- Matilda-NWCT
Diana Schultz- Hair -Staged!
Outstanding Ensemble
Once-BRTC
Into the Woods-BRTC
Newsies -Journey
Footloose -BRTC
Matilda -NWCT
Outstanding Original Score
That's No Lady - Jonathan Quesenberry, Don Horn, Rody Ortega, Jeff Sanders, Marv and Rindy Ross, Wesley Bowers, Storm Large
Outstanding Original Song
Every Show is a Love Song -Don Horn/Storm Large
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Lead Role
Calvin Lieurance - Footloose- BRTC
Andy Lindberg - Matilda - Lakewood
Colin Stephen Kane - Up and -Away- BRTC
Morgan Hollingsworth- Once- BRTC
Adam Elliott Davis - South Pacific- Clackamas
Eric Michael Little- Into the Woods- BRTC
Alexander Trull -Yeoman of the Guard- Mock's Crest
Norman Wilson- Rocky Horror Show -Lakewood
Kevin-Michael Moore- Matilda - NWCT
Eric Osakawa- Footloose- BRTC
Outstanding Director of an Original Show
Dan Murphy- It Happened One Christmas- BRTC
Brandon Woolley- That's No Lady-Triangle
Outstanding Original Show
That's No Lady -Triangle
It Happened One Christmas - BRTC
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role
Jaqueline Mallene- Mamma Mia -Stumptown
Caitlin Brooke- Blood Brothers -Triangle
Leah Yorkston- Into the Woods -BRTC
Kailey Rhodes- Into the Woods- BRTC
Tina Mascaro- West Side Story -Stumptown
Marissa Neitling- Once- BRTC
Stephanie Heuston-Willing- Matilda -Lakewood
Kelly Sina -South Pacific -Clackamas
Malia Tippets-Footloose - BRTC
Erin Tamblyn - Into the Woods-BRTC
Outstanding Director
Dan Murphy -Up and Away -BRTC
Isaac Lamb -Once -BRTC
Andres Alcala -How I Became A Pirate -NWCT
Peggy Taphorn- Footloose- BRTC
John Oules -Rocky Horror Show -Lakewood
Jessica Wallenfels -Into the Woods- BRTC
Caleb Thurston -Newsies -Journey
Sarah Jane Hardy- Matilda- NWCT
Rebecca Lingafelter- Melancholy Play: A Chamber Musical -Third Rail
Liz Bertsch -- Oliver! -- Eastside
Outstanding Production
Once
Into the Woods
Footloose
Newsies
West Side Story
Mamma Mia
Rocky Horror Show
