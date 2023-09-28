Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Arsenic and Old Lace
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/08-10/15)
|Anna Polonsky + Peter Wiley: Exquisite Pairings
The Old Church Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
|Fauré Piano Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (10/09-10/10)
|Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
|Annie (Non-Equity)
Keller Auditorium (5/14-5/19)
|Our Utopia (WORLD PREMIERE)
Bag&Baggage Productions (9/15-10/01)
|O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Newmark Theatre: Portland'5 Centers for the Arts (12/03-12/03)
|Old Love New Love
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Gruesome Playground Injuries
Twilight Theater Company (10/13-10/29)
|Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You